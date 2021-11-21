Hugh Jackman became world renowned in the entertainment industry thanks to his portrayal as Wolverine. The beloved character appeared on the big screen for the first time in 2000, in the film X-Men – 81%, and continued to participate in various films of X Men over the years, until he got his own movie trilogy, which he concluded with Logan – 93%, in the year 2017.

Without a doubt, the Wolverine of Jackman It is one that will hardly be surpassed, as his performance has pleased many, and over the years, he formed a legacy for this iconic comic book character. Not everything was easy in the journey of Hugh jackman to give life to Wolverine, since the character required certain characteristics that the actor had to maintain to make his performance as close to the original character. One of the requirements to play such a role was to maintain a very athletic appearance, because within the comics, Wolverine has a well-marked body and superhuman physical condition.

A few weeks ago, Jackman He shared from his Instagram account a photo of one of his old training sessions as Wolverine. In this one he is seen making a great deal of effort to lift a barbell; The actor did not mention exactly what date this photo belongs to, however, he wrote a funny comment about the pain face he shows while training:

Is it just me … or does this guy seem to be in pain?

After having uploaded this photo to the Internet, his fans began to get their hopes up with a possible return of the actor as Wolverine, because let’s face it, the photo, without a more detailed explanation, encourages us to think something similar. However, the actor had previously made it clear that he would never play the mutant again. Despite his past statements, fans are not giving up, continuing to comment on an expected comeback with the hashtags #comeback and #WolverineReturns.

It is very clear that the impact caused by Hugh jackman as Wolverine has left many viewers marked, who want to see the actor return in the role. The last tape we saw it on Logan, is considered the best in the X-Men universe, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, making it the first action superhero film to receive a screenplay nomination. Similarly, this film was the last time that Patrick Stewart gave life to Professor X, who is also well known for this character.

Logan It was directed by James Mangold, who wrote the script with Michael Green and Scott Frank; It premiered in 2017 and received such rave reviews that, according to the National Board of Review, it was voted one of the top 10 of that year. In addition, it was also a complete commercial success, raising more than US $ 619 million worldwide compared to its budget of US $ 97 million.

Other recognized films of the actor are Bad Education – 80%, Intrigue – 81%, The Big Trick – 76% and Les Miserables – 69%. In this last film, Jackman He shows us that he not only possesses great qualities as an actor, but also as a singer, as his voice leaves many speechless in this famous musical. With a long artistic career, and fans in every corner of the world, Hugh jackman He is one of the most outstanding actors of these times, we hope that he will continue his career and bring us many more projects to enjoy his incredible presence on the big screen.

