Hugh Jackman has just announced on his social networks that he tested positive for COVID. The actor became a worldwide phenomenon after his first appearance as Wolverine in X-Men – 81%, a character who became one of the public’s favorites. With Logan – 93%, the interpreter finally said goodbye to the mutant with a story close to the comics and moving away as much as possible from the clichés of that genre. Of course, Jackman’s career is proof that the hero is not his only strong point as he has had other great successes such as Les Miserables – 69%, Intrigue – 81% or The Big Trick – 76%.

Keep reading: Hugh Jackman Suggests There Is A 47 Minute Longer X-Men Cut

In recent years, and after permanently moving away from the X-Men universe, despite constant pleas from fans, the actor has paid more attention to his career on Broadway. Although this industry was greatly affected by the global pandemic, little by little the great musicals and shows for the whole family were restored. Unfortunately, with the current variant it has become clear that they will again have to close the circuit, since contagions have increased among the creators, directors and actors themselves.

On his official Twitter account, Hugh jackman published the news about his contagion. Fortunately, it seems that the virus has not affected his health as much as it has happened to other people, and he has mild symptoms:

I just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m better… looking forward to returning to The Winter Garden!

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared… looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

The publication is accompanied by a small video where Hugh jackmanWearing a mask, she explains that the illness has not caused her any problems so far and that she just feels like a bad cold. The actor asks the public to stay safe and follow the rules to avoid contagion. The reference to The Winter Garden that the interpreter mentions is because at the moment he is working in that theater located on Broadway in the play The Music Man.

You may also likeRumor: Hugh Jackman is in talks to return as Wolverine in Secret Wars

The Music Man It is a well-known play that premiered in 1957 and over the years it has had several actors as protagonists. Jackman is one of the favorites, although this new season with him at the helm underwent many changes due to the end of last year and now for the new variant. It is possible that the actor’s state of health is not a problem, since it seems he is well to continue working and it is only necessary to take the necessary days of isolation and rest before returning to rehearsals to continue with the functions next year .

The official website of The Winter Garden Theater maintains its dates for the new season of The Music Man which started on December 20. The public can already purchase tickets on the internet and there the dates on which Hugh jackman It wont be available. Of course, the page is also full of information on the new health protocols for these types of entertainment events. For example, until recently, and taking into account what is known about the new variant, sick people or those who were in contact with someone who were sick were asked to remain isolated for 10 days, but now only 5 days are requested, this it will also allow the performer to return to rehearsals faster than expected.

The entertainment world is preparing for the next wave. There is talk of a new total closure, but these big chains know that it would be impossible to survive something like this, so they prefer to respect the new rules while continuing to invite the public to leave their homes. Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% is proof that, for certain things, the audience is ready to pay for tickets and attend mass public events, but not all premieres are equally popular with people, so everything will be decided in the coming weeks.

Do not leave without reading: Hugh Jackman shares photo of painful training to play Wolverine

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');