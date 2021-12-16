12/16/2021 at 2:53 PM CET

Hulk personifies the success of an At. Triumphant and unstoppable Mineiro in 2021. The 35-year-old veteran forward returned to his country, after 15 years of professional career abroad, and has signed a dream season individually and collectively.

He made history with the Galo, equaling the milestone of his eternal rival, Cruzeiro, in 2003, with the Triple Crown: The Brasileirao won again after 50 years of waiting, won the Copa do Brasil (infringing a 6-1 count against Ath. Paranaense between the two final matches) and won the regional tournament, the Mineiro Championship. Only the Libertadores escaped, where they lost in the semifinals against Palmeiras for twice the value of the goals in the opposite half.

Or Incredible! O nome da noite! O nome do championship! Hulk Hulk Hulk Hulk! Parabéns, meu attacker! Meu artilheiro! Meu craque! 📸 Pedro Vale / CBF pic.twitter.com/IUkjTDVt1z – Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) December 11, 2021

And in the individual recognition section, Hulk has emerged as the gunner of the year with 36 goals, plus 12 assists, in 48 official games. He has taken over from another veteran, Diego Souza (Guild), who had scored 28 goals in 2020. He was the Brasileirao’s gunner (19 goals ahead of Gilberto, Bahia, with 15) and the Copa do Brasil (eight goals in ten games).

He was named the crack of the Brasileirao by the CBF, in a concentration of individual awards, which certify one of his best years as a professional. He even returned to the Seleçao and his name is already on the radar of the favorites of Tite. He is already in the fight to get on the list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Next season, which starts in January, the Hulk wants more. The first challenge will be a very interesting Brazilian Super Cup, a single match on February 20, which will face At. Mineiro with Flamengo, who finished second in the Brasileirao and who so far has won both editions of a recently created tournament. Undoubtedly, the number one objective of the next course for the Galo and his gunner will be the Copa Libertadores.