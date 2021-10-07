Human: Fall Flat is a quirky open-ended physics-based puzzle and exploration game set in floating dreamscapes. Your goal is to escape surreal dreams by solving puzzles with the only help of your wits and physics.

On Human: Fall Flat you put yourself in the shoes of Bob, a trembling human hero who keeps dreaming of amazing places full of puzzles that he has not yet managed to solve. Put your creativity to the test: all solutions are worth it!

The “Anniversary Edition” includes all 17 levels released to date on disc. Since its launch, eight new levels have been released with even more on the horizon.

Dark. Bob dreams of a nocturnal area, set under the haunting glow of a full moon and complete with classic horror tropes and symbolisms. With all sorts of tricky puzzles and devious gadgets, Dark will have players tinkering with magnets, electricity, and of course Bob’s wobbly physics!

Steam. This level is set in a steam-powered industrial environment, where new puzzles and mechanisms revolve around making copious amounts of water vapor work for you. Start an industrial revolution, manipulate barrels, pipes, furnaces and more to reach the exit!

Ice. Humans aren’t the only things falling from the sky! They are joined by beautiful billowing snowflakes that have generously coated a new level in an alpine resort. Snow and ice create fun, frozen challenges.

Thermal. The dream of a gold digger comes true in the frozen mountains of “Termal”. You and up to seven friends can interact online with huge mining machines and manipulate rising thermal air currents to traverse giant caves. Or you may find the dim glow of the fire too comforting to leave behind.

Factory. Are you ready to have a good time at “Factory”? It’s packed with metal mechanisms and switches to create pieces of machinery.

Golf. Pack your clubs, get on the nearest cart, and don’t forget to practice your swing. But beware: golf offers anything but a relaxed tee. These streets spew more than rough grass and sand traps! Watch out for the giant sticks that propel you through the air and don’t miss a ride on the windmill sail. The view is even better with seven friends online!

City. The “City” level is a dreamy urban landscape packed with new futuristic sporting challenges. You can participate in fun versions of bowling, crossbows and basketball as you explore the busy neon-lit rooftops. There is also a new experience looming like nothing seen before on a human level. That’s right, you can pilot your own drones!

Forest. The great outdoors is calling! Gather your friends and explore lush forests and snowy hills for rest and relaxation in the “Forest” level! But fear not, this is Human: Fall Flat, and mystery and mayhem are just around the corner. This level offers more than a typical camping trip. There are crashed planes to climb, heavy machinery to control, and cold weather puzzles to solve. Did someone take the wrong path? Some features of the game:

THE SHAKING ART OF PARKOUR. Bob can walk (almost straight), pull, push, carry, break, and interact with objects in the game, by virtue of an advanced physics system. The first and most fun challenge will be to master their movements through the innovative controls to immediately face a wide range of challenges.

LOCAL COOPERATIVE MODE. Play with a friend or family member, work as a team to accomplish any task, or spend an hour throwing each other in the wildest ways.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER MADNESS. Drop by or create public rooms. Invite your friends and enjoy watching 8 awkward Bobs shake and fall. You will see that with a few more hands you can come up with new solutions and possibilities or simply contribute to madness. There’s nothing like watching 8 Bobs catapult!

PERSONALIZATION. Bob’s closet is full of ridiculous suits; from that of a bricklayer to that of a dog; tourist, astronaut, ninja … You can choose the head, torso or legs and even change the color. Create a Bob to your liking!

SURREAL LANDSCAPES. Explore open levels that obey the rules of physics. Interact with practically every object in the game and go where you want: you have total freedom.

A vibrant community. Streamers and YouTubers flock to Human: Fall Flat for its unique and hilarious gameplay. Fans have watched these videos over 700 million times!

Human: Fall Flat – Anniversary Edition is now available to reserve in most stores in our territory for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The launch date of the game will be October 22.