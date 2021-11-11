11/11/2021 at 09:04 CET

Eleonora’s falcon (or Eleonor), Falco eleonorae, is a fascinating bird that can be seen regularly in Spain in summer. But, when November arrives, he embarks on an impressive migratory flight that will take him across Africa for more than 8,000 kilometers until he reaches Madagascar. In Spain, it basically lives in the two archipelagoes and its population is around a thousand couples.

Eleonora’s hawk spends her life traveling between islands. In summer, choose the Spanish coasts, settling in the Mediterranean (such as the Balearic Islands or Columbretes) and in the Canary Islands, where it takes advantage of the warm temperatures and the sea cliffs to reproduce.

In winter, on the other hand, this slender, agile and traveling sea hawk decides to travel hundreds of kilometers to spend the cold period in the rainy forests of Madagascar. Eleonora’s hawk is a bird with unusual behavior, as it differs from all the others due to its breeding times and way of migration. In both cases it shows a refined survival technique.

This hawk, of which there are between 957 and 1,170 couples in Spain, is characterized by having achieved a unique adaptation among European birds. Their reproduction period begins at the end of July -when most birds do it in spring-. The curious thing is that, although they arrive much earlier in our country (in April), copulation does not begin until such late dates in the summer and this is due to a strategy with which to prepare the chickens so that they are strong and can cope successfully, along with the rest of the flock, their migratory journey.

The key is in the diet. To make a journey of 8,404 kilometers that will take you to spend the winter in Madagascar, you have to get a lot of food. Eleonora’s hawks do this by hunting small Mediterranean and North African passerine birds that just then began to emigrate.

But the capture of these birds constitutes a radical change in their diet, since the rest of the year they tend to eat dragonflies, beetles, grasshoppers and other insects. This increased intake is explained by the long journey that all the offspring will have to make just a few months after the chicks are born.

Eleonora’s hawks’ favorite places are the cliffs, caves or ledges, where, without making any nests, they lay two or three eggs pinkish white with numerous brown spots, which will be incubated by the female.

After 28 days of incubation – usually in late August or early September – the chicks are born. During reproduction, males take advantage of the optimal wind conditions to hunt and thus feed their family. They then accumulate their prey in small pantries that they form around their nests.

Thus, the strategic delay in reproduction now provides these agile falcons with an inexhaustible source of prey with which to feed their chicks, which after 35 and 40 days in the nest, complete their development.

In November, to Madagascar

When November arrives, Eleonora’s hawks begin their long journey to Madagascar to winter, they follow the most direct route possible, crossing Africa without trying to avoid any ecological barrier and always in large groups.

Until now, due to the maritime characteristics of this bird, it was thought that they made a detour throughout the continent, given their coastal habits. But in recent years, thanks to radar tracking technologies, it has been discovered that this is not the case.

During the post-nuptial migration, Eleonora’s hawk crosses the Mediterranean Sea and directly crosses the Sahara desert with her companions.

After arriving in the Sahel area, the youngsters recharge their batteries from the long journey. Afterwards, the hawks continue in a southeasterly direction to reach the island of Madagascar in a non-stop flight of approximately 600 more kilometers.

Once on the island, they spend the winter in its rain forests. However, it has been studied that some young people decide to stop their trip while they are still on the African continent.

Migration, your main enemy

Despite not being a bird considered at risk, Eleonora’s hawk may encounter various dangers during its migratory journey that must be taken into account. And it is that the fact that all the specimens of the species in Spain are highly concentrated in two places and have a similar behavior -both during breeding and wintering- could play against them. These hawks could be susceptible to a deep global decline in the event of local disturbances.

Threat factors have also been cited as the coincidence of the reproductive period with the opening of the hunting season, nuisances derived from tourism (especially noise from recreational boats), predation by the yellow-legged gull and contamination by pesticides organochlorines.

In the past, military maneuvers destroyed their habitat and caused nuisance, but today this type of activity has ceased.

The name of the species was given in honor of Eleanor of Arborea (around 1350-1404) of Sardinia, famous for having established the first legislation for the protection of raptors, although most likely this protection was intended to reserve the use of animals only for the royalty.

