12/27/2021 at 20:30 CET

New York, Dec 27 (.) .- The large United States airlines canceled again on Monday hundreds of routes for the fourth consecutive day due to the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, reported the American company Flight Aware, specialized in providing data in real time on flights.

At 9.15am local time on the east coast of the United States (14.19 GMT), 810 routes that had the North American country as their destination or starting point had been suspended.

A figure lower than the 1,517 flights that were grounded yesterday. On Saturday another 1,000 planes with destination or departure in the United States also did not take off and on Friday, Christmas Eve, 700 aircraft remained in the hangars, according to Flight Aware.

Worldwide, this Monday, 2,327 routes have been suspended, while 5,852 have suffered delays.

Airlines have asked their travelers to check websites and apps to find out about their flights.

United acknowledged that the increase in omicron infections in the United States is having a “direct impact” on flight crews and other company personnel, who have to stay home to recover from the disease and not infect others.

Last week, several airlines asked the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the quarantine of vaccinated pilots who are infected with coronavirus from 10 to 5 days.

According to the CDC, the omicron variant has already become the predominant one in the United States, since between December 12 and 18 it accounted for 73.2% of new cases.

The United States continues to be one of the countries hardest hit by the covid-19 pandemic with more than 800,000 deaths and 52 million infections since March 2020, the Johns Hopkins University count indicates.