Updated on Saturday, 13 November 2021 – 14:44

The march took place between Puerta del Sol and the Plaza del Museo Reina Sofa, and ended with the reading of the manifesto in which it is advocated that the maintenance of the real purchasing power of public pensions be a “constitutional obligation.”

Several people participate in the demonstration in Madrid.FERNANDO VILLAREFEPensions The Government agrees in writing with the EU to “extend” the number of years to calculate pensions and unclog contributions. The Podemos Government “will not accept” the increase in the pension calculation promised to Brussels

Several hundred people have demonstrated in Madrid to demand the congressional parliamentary groups a reform of the Constitution that forbid expressly the cut or privatization of pensions.

The march has been called by the State Board for the Shield of Pensions, promoter of the manifesto that was presented this Wednesday with this same objective of protection of the public pension system and that 400 organizations and 150 well-known names from politics, the culture and the economy.

The demonstration took place between the Puerta del Sol and the Plaza del Museo Reina Sofa, and ended with the reading of the manifesto in which it is advocated that the maintenance of the real purchasing power of public pensions be a “constitutional obligation.”

The march was led by a banner that read ‘We shield pensions in the Constitution’, and during the tour slogans such as “Brussels, listen, my pension is not your piggy bank”, “It’s a lie, there is money, the bankers have it” and “If the debt is covered, why not the pensions.”

Calls in other cities

On BarcelonaSome 500 people, according to the Guardia Urbana, have demonstrated in defense of the current pension system and against the reform project in which the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration is working, headed by Jos Luis Escriv.

The march, called by the Marea Pensionista, coincides with the mobilizations organized by other entities of retirees in various Spanish cities and has run from Plaça de Catalunya to Plaça de Sant Jaume, in the Catalan capital.

On VitoriaHundreds of pensioners have also taken to the streets to show their rejection of the pension reform bill in a demonstration in which one of the most chanted slogans has been “Escriv resignation!”.

For the convenors, the pension revaluation index contained in the project will mean the “year-by-year loss of purchasing power”. For this reason, the Euskal Herria Pensioners’ Movement asks the central government, the parties and the autonomous institutions to adopt the necessary decisions to address their demands and that the bill be withdrawn.

On PamplonaHundreds of people, around 700 according to the Government Delegation, have participated in the march called by the Pamplona Pensioners’ Movement with the same objective: to reject the bill to reform the central government’s pensions.

In statements to the media before the demonstration, Benito Uterga, on behalf of the convening groups, has criticized that “the last thing on the table is that pensions are not going to raise the real CPI, as we had been promised Instead, the average of the previous 12 months is going to rise, with which the loss of purchasing power that can occur this year is immense. “

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more