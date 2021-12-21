Last Saturday, December 18, at the Villa Elvira Development Center, La Plata, Buenos Aires, the Buenos Aires native Franco “Cazador” Ocampo (15-2-0, 7 KO), obtained the best victory of his career after knocking out in so many only three, but attempted assaults, to the San Luis Leonardo “Junior” Amitrano (17-7-0, 7 KO), thus remaining with the Latin silver WBC title of the welterweight division. The clash was enjoyed on the TyC Sports screen, as part of a new international production by OR Promotions.

The winner (66,450), proposed an intelligent scheme where he did not let his experienced rival (66,400) take the initiative, going out to burn ships from the first ring of the bell and asserting a solid right cross that was the key to victory. However, Villa Mercedes’ credit was not daunted by the power of Isidro Casanova and in certain landscapes he replicated the attack by striking backwards, although he could do little to contain the onslaught of others.

The definition came in the third, after a withering right hand of the Hunter that landed on the jaw of an Amitrano who lost the vertical and immediately suffered another four blows that knocked him down for the whole account.

In this way, Ocampo closed the year in the best way after starting it with a loss in January by technical decision against Brian Cháves, but which was later mitigated in June with a technical knockout in two turns that he gave to Martín Ruiz. It was the second title in the career of the Matanzas man who also represents the Corrientes cities of Goya and Colonia Carolina, since he knew how to have the 66,678 kilogram WBA Fedebol in his hands.

It should be noted that the starting pitch Ocampo-Amitrano occurred due to the injury of current champion Marcelo “Rateka” Sánchez, who remains in recess until he takes full recovery.

In the semi-fund lawsuit, the former Argentine flyweight and Fedebol super flyweight titleholder, Florencio Varela’s established Formoseño, Junior “El Demonio” Zárate (50,000 / 15-2-0, 6 KO), technically knocked out the Corrientes based in Garín, Jonatan “Finito” Molina (48,900 / 3-1-1-2 SD, 1 KO), who assimilated a standing count in the second.

In the main complement, the talented Venezuelan based in CABA, Jonathan “El Fino” Hernández (66,600 / 3-0-0, 2 KO), stopped Goya from Corrientes in two rounds and also settled in CABA, Sebastián Rito Cabrera (69,300 / 0-1-0), who fell twice in that round.

Meanwhile, the debut of the Formose-born Maximiliano Chaparro (69,200 / 1-0-0), son of Tigresa Acuña and Ramón Chaparro, who overcame the Santa Fe Nicolás Albarenga (70,800 / 1-8 by unanimous ruling in four turns). -0). Cards: Javier Geido 39-38½, Jorge Luciano Gorini 39-37 and Nestor Savino 39-37.

Opening the day, the Buenos Aires native from Moreno, Sol Cudos (48,500 / 1-0-0, 1 KO), surprised locals and strangers with her power to technically knock out Karen Domínguez from Santa Fe (47,900 / 0-1- 1), who kissed the tapestry in the first chapter.