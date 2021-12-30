The world of soccer heats up for the winter market. The transfer window opens on January 1 in Germany, England and France, while in Spain and Italy it will officially start on January 3 from midnight. Except for space cases like long-term injuries, the market closes in the five major leagues on January 31. At 10:59 p.m. in the Premier League and at 11:59 p.m. in the other four major leagues.

That said, the winter market is usually fertile ground for market opportunities, especially important in the current situation of economic weakness and uncertainty derived from the coronavirus. And few things lower the price for the selling club more than a contract about to expire. In this winter window there are many listed players who end their contract in June 2022 beyond media cases such as Mbappe, Pogba or Dybala.

In this situation is the captain of Napoli, Lorenzo Insigne, who is linked to Toronto. In the ‘calcium’, other veteran attackers such as Belotti (Torino), Perisic (Inter), Square (Juve) or Mkhitaryan (Rome). Although the most desired ‘candy’ in Serie A may be midfielder Kessie (Milan), with the permission of Brozovic (Inter). In defense they stand out Romagnoli (Milan) and Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

In Germany, Gladbach confirmed that the defender Ginter and the midfielder Zakaria they will not renew, being both players with a very good international poster. At Bayern, two secondaries as the middle Tolisso and the defender Süle They could listen to offers in search of more prominence.

And in the Premier, the most powerful league in the world, highlights the situation of Chelsea that the continuity of three defenses is not assured: Azpilicueta, Christensen and Rüdiger. Lacazette (Arsenal) and Lingard (United) also finish contract. From other leagues, the cases of the midfielder stand out Kamara (Marseille), the extreme Crown (Porto) and goalkeeper Onana (Ajax).

But there are many assumptions that can lead to a transfer. There are players who ask for more minutes, like forward Martial (United). Others are on the exit ramp for the interest of the selling club, case of the ram Icardi (PSG). And sometimes both variables get confused, as happens to Alexis Sanchez at Inter. And all this without counting the players who end their contract in 2023 … The show is served.