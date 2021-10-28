The loss of ships to competition from Asia and Brazil triggers Spain’s dependence on Algerian gas at its worst. The Government hopes to attract 136 ships between November and March, 58% more than a year ago.

VCTOR MARTNEZ

ELSA MARTN

ALBERTO HERNNDEZ

Updated on Thursday, 28 October 2021 – 02:29

The crisis for the Maghreb gas pipeline that connects Spain with Algeria through Morocco comes at the worst possible moment, with the price of gas at record levels and energy demand soaring after the end of the pandemic and the acceleration of decarbonization by the main world potentials.

You just have to take a look at the supply statistics published monthly by the gas system manager, Enags, to realize the strategic importance that Algeria has on the Spanish economy. In the past year, amid a global battle to buy gas-laden ships from producing countries, the national dependence on Algerian gas it has soared from 23% to 47%. In other words, almost half of the gas consumed in Spain comes from the North African country.

This figure generates enormous dependency for Spain and is at the limit of what is considered safe in terms of guarantee of supply. A dispute with Algiers, Whether direct or in this case collateral for its confrontation with Morocco, it can have devastating effects. For this reason, the Government is working on a plan to diversify supply sources and attract ships from other producing countries to Spanish ports, such as Nigeria, Qatar or USA. The objective is that between the months of November and March they reach the Spanish coasts 136 boats, 58% more than in the same period last year.







The difficult thing now is to attract those ships in the middle of the world auction for the purchase of gas. In fact, so far this year Spain has received 27 fewer ships than last year, which has translated into a every 9% of the liquefied gas that reaches the country. Most of these ships end up docking in Asia or Brazil, where energy demand is growing strongly due to economic improvement and the progressive substitution of coal. Industry sources point out that Nigeria, the second largest gas supplier to Spain, has already canceled some thirty contracts for next year with different operators. For this reason, companies are calling on the Government for a greater rapprochement with these alternative countries – which are complex in themselves – to stop this bleeding.

Experts and authorities rule out that the Maghreb crisis may imply a shortage for Spain, although it does impact prices. “The risk of natural gas shortages for families is really low because there are several supply routes. However, the fact of having to transport natural gas by sea will entail an extra cost that will inevitably trigger an escalation in the price that we are going to end up paying consumers, a price that is currently at very high levels, “he explains. Rodrigo Yage, professor at OBS Business School.

The president of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), Cani Fernndez, also denied that the supply was at risk in a recent interview in EL MUNDO: “We have a guaranteed supply for 46 days without counting on the strategic reserves, and that assuming a high demand in the face of a possible cold winter.”

Spanish legislation obliges marketers to maintain mandatory reserves equivalent to 20 days of consumption. In addition, the CNMC has the power to force companies to seek alternative supply routes if more than half of gas imports come from the same country.

Source: Enagas, Mibgas, Omie and AGSI.

Information: Victor Martinez.

Infographics: Elsa Martn and Alberto Hernndez.

Art Direction: Mara Gonzlez Manteca.

