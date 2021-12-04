12/04/2021 at 09:02 CET

Climate models have confirmed that hurricanes in the North Atlantic (but not in the rest of the planet) have increased in frequency during the last 150 years, as the historical records recently analyzed by a team of researchers have shown.

In particular, large hurricanes, and hurricanes in general, are more frequent today than in the past. AND, furthermore, those who make landfall appear to have become more violent, with a more destructive potential, according to a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) published in Nature Communications.

Interestingly, while the North Atlantic has seen a general increase in storm activity, the same trend was not observed in the rest of the world. The study confirms that the frequency of tropical cyclones throughout the planet has not changed significantly in the last 150 years.

“The evidence points, as did the original historical record, to long-term increases in hurricane activity in the North Atlantic, but not to significant changes in global hurricane activity,” the author of the report said in a statement. study Kerry Emanuel, professor of Atmospheric Sciences.

«Certainly, this will modify the interpretation of the effects of climate in hurricanes, since something happened in the North Atlantic different from the rest of the world, and it may have been caused by global warming, which is not necessarily uniform worldwide, “he added.

The new research calculated hurricane activity in the past using dynamic downscaling, a technique the team developed and applied for the past 15 years to study the effect of weather on hurricanes.

The technique begins with a global climate simulation with little detail and then incorporates into this model a finer resolution model that simulates features as small as hurricanes. The combined models are then fed with real-world measurements of atmospheric and ocean conditions.

Finally, Emanuel conducted a realistic simulation with hurricane “seeds” to see which of them become full-blown storms.

For the new study, Kerry Emanuel incorporated a hurricane model into a climate “reanalysis,” a type of climate model that combines observations from the past with climate simulations to generate accurate reconstructions of past weather patterns and conditions.

“We chose to use this approach to avoid any artificial biases caused by introducing progressively different observations,” explains Emanuel.

Unequivocal increase, with a recent hiatus

He ran a hurricane model integrated into three different climate reanalyses, simulating tropical cyclones around the world over the past 150 years. In all three models, observed “unequivocal increases” in hurricane activity in the North Atlantic.

“There has been a fairly large increase in activity in the Atlantic since the mid-19th century, something I didn’t expect to find,” says Emanuel.

Within this general increase in storm activity, also observed a ‘hurricane drought’, a period during the 1970s and 1980s in which the annual amount of these phenomena decreased momentarily.

This pause in storm activity can also be seen in historical records, with Emanuel’s group proposing a cause: Sulfate aerosols, which were byproducts of fossil fuel combustion, likely unleashed a cascade of climate effects that cooled the North Atlantic and temporarily suppressed the formation of hurricanes.

“The general trend over the past 150 years was increased storm activity, interrupted by this hurricane drought,” Emanuel notes.

«On this aspect, we have more information about why there was this hurricane drought than about the continuous and long-term increase of these phenomena, which began in the 19th century. That remains a mystery and has to do with the question of how global warming might affect future Atlantic hurricanes & rdquor;, he concluded.

Reference study: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24268-5#Fig1