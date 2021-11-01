The rains flood the streets and the waves of the sea crash against the buildings. The image is reminiscent of any tropical storm in Florida and yet it is passing to the other side of the world, in Syracuse (Sicily). Although the area suffers continuous storms, The Apollo, which has just affected this area of ​​Italy, has been more reminiscent of a hurricane than a squall And that could be directly related to climate change. And it is that global warming is turning the Mediterranean into a new hurricane zone.

For decades, scientists have been warning that, mainly due to the increase in sea temperature, this part of the world is going to be much more dangerous from now on.

The usual storms that affect Mediterranean countries could be fed by the high temperatures of the sea surface and thus acquire enough power to develop tropical characteristics, being able to become cyclones or hurricanes.

These structures are called medicanes, a strange meteorological phenomenon that occurs infrequently in this sea. “With climate change, the usual storms in the area have greater potential to act as hurricanes,” says the atmospheric physicist from the State Meteorological Agency, Juan Jesús González Alemán.

Medicanes occur as a consequence of the contrast between cold air and relatively warm sea surface temperatures, which can stimulate the formation of convective foci, showers and thunderstorms around the center of the surface low, in a low wind shear environment.

“It is similar to what happens every year in the Atlantic,” explains Juan Jesús González Alemán, atmospheric physicist at the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). As he explains, these phenomena are not new: “In recent years there are certain winter storms that have been showing a similar operation to cyclones.” In fact, 40 years ago this phenomenon began to be talked about as one of the consequences attributable to global warming.

Since these low pressure systems were first defined, they have been the subject of debate as there is confusion as to whether they are really tropical cyclones, subtropical cyclones or polar lows. In fact, this term has been “misused” for years, since it has also been used to explain the tropical characteristics of storms.

The year 2020 was the first in which, unequivocally, one of these medicanes with hurricane characteristics was generated. “For the first time we have proof that these structures can be produced in the Mediterranean,” explains the researcher.

From rare to usual

What is expected, in the coming years, is that climate change will promote the creation of more hurricanes in that area, so that a rare phenomenon runs the risk of becoming common. According to the results of an investigation carried out by this scientist, although the frequency of adverse meteorological phenomena could be reduced by 34%, the number of medicanes that last more than 24 hours will increase.

In fact, the Apollo storm that has affected Sicily these days could suffer the same fate. “In that environment a Medicane could be generated, but we do not know if it will eventually remain in a tropical cyclone”, highlights González Alemán, who admits to being impressed by “how the atmospheric conditions present in Siracusa (Sicily) are fully compatible with the from a tropical storm ”. And regardless of whether it succeeds, its impact is already being notable in the area, forcing red notices to be issued in southern Italy.

What worries most are consequences that a hurricane can have in an overpopulated area such as the Mediterranean. “The incidence is not going to be the same as in the United States,” warns the physicist.

The fact is that this area is more densely populated than the east coast of the United States, so buildings and avenues – especially in coastal areas – are prone to damage from the sea. “It will have a very high impact wherever you are,” he insists.

As these hurricanes have more potential to be generated in the sea, the coastal areas are the most prone to suffer it. In Spain, a meteorological phenomenon of this caliber could cause major impacts in the Balearic Islands or the northern sector of the Mediterranean, if they were to be generated near the peninsula.

