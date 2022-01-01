

The goal of the Hy-Vee Retail Security team is to create a consistent appearance of security with a customer service focus.

The Hy-Vee supermarket chain announced that as part of its efforts To ensure the health and safety of both its customers and its employees, it will incorporate its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team at retail stores in your eight-state region.

In a context in which various thefts and illicit have occurred in department stores and retailers, Hy-Vee explained through a statement, that it has Long-term worked with outside security contractors or law enforcement officials off duty working on safety training for their stores.

According to the information, the objective of this team is to create a consistent appearance of security with a focus on customer service in all branches of the chain.

Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be present at Hy-Vee stores during normal business hours, and they are especially Trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both customers and employees from the retailer.

Officers have received training designed by Hy-Vee’s retail security leaders, along with law enforcement partners.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of security for our clients., and they will work together with our store employees to provide the same helpful smiles and exceptional service that everyone expects at their local store. “

The firm noted that officers are already in several stores and that more officers are completing Hy-Vee’s Retail Safety Training program, so that they can begin providing their services in the near future at other stores located in the eight states where the company has a presence.

For those interested in joining this project, Hy-Vee is recruiting future officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can contact the Retail Security Team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

