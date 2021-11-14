Connectivity, virtual meetings, remote work, etc.

During the covid-19 pandemic we adopted many words related to the new way of working.

At the same time, in these more than 18 months, many jobs were automated and there was a rethinking of priorities that caused several businesses to be transformed and others to cease to exist.

And girls and women were the hardest hit.

This was stated this Thursday at the Women’s Economic Forum held in Ecuador, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, explaining that the decline of girls and women in Latin America and the Caribbean in labor participation is now more than 18 years.

“It is also women and girls who have absorbed the majority of the care needs created by the pandemic, sacrificing their jobs and their education,” said Bachelet.

“In fact, young women between the ages of 15 and 29 are three times more likely to be out of the job market and out of the classroom than men of the same age,” he said.

And added that If the economic value of all types of care performed by women were considered, it would add up to 11 billion dollars or 9% of the world Gross Domestic Product.

According to estimates by the International Labor Organization (ILO), in 2020 alone more than 13 million women lost their jobs in Latin America due to the pandemic.

While another report from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reveals that the labor participation rate of women stood at 46% in 2020, while that of men was 69% (in 2019 they reached a 52% and 73.6%, respectively).



.

While observing the curve of COVID infections and vaccination in the world, many companies analyze the possibilities to return to a certain “normality” at work.

At this stage a new word emerged: hybrid work.

There is no consensus on its definition, but it could be something like “be in the office three days a week, And at home –or wherever you want– another two days. I think that’s what is generally meant by hybrid work. But it depends a lot on the business, ”says Claudia Goldin, an economics professor at Harvard University.

Fernanda Hurtado, general manager of Fundación Generación Empresarial de Chile and specialist in business management, agrees with the latter.

“I see hybrid work with a fairly local definition. The regulations will tend to be a little more open so that each company or organization can give their frameworks and perhaps guidelines regarding what they understand as hybrid work ”, he tells BBC Mundo.

But what are the advantages and disadvantages of hybrid work? And how does this new work modality affect women?

“Handshake by Zoom”



.

The implementation of any type of work system brings advantages and disadvantages.

But above all, it opens up new possibilities that were perhaps previously unthinkable.

“In the above environment, what I call ‘ECB‘ (Before Covid Era – in Spanish “era tobefore covid“), there was always the case of someone who closed a deal in Beijing and had to travel, or had to participate in a set of meetings with clients in Sao Paulo and had to be there ”, exemplifies Professor Goldin.

According to the expert, if these are the demands of a job, then those who are parents and who have care responsibilities cannot participate because they cannot travel every week.

But “if all these things can be done remotely, if the handshake can be done by Zoom, then this opens new possibilities for those who are parents“, it states.

“The one who has the care tasks at home is generally the woman and, if she does not have small children, she often has parents in her charge,” the specialist in the role of women and gender gap in strength tells BBC Mundo. labor.



.

“So the care sector, which is unpaid, has a restriction, and what we call hybrid work, which is actually remote work, expands the possibilities. Although not necessarily all add up, ”says Goldin.

Structural problems

Before listing the potential difficulties of women with respect to hybrid work, it is important to highlight some points related to work and family structures.

Many of the jobs that were lost in Latin America during the pandemic are linked to commerce, services, food and tourism.

“All these areas are highly intensive in female hiring. So many women, for a reason structural labor marketHe and the pandemic, were left without work ”, analyzes Fernanda Hurtado.

And you also have to add a reason for familiar structure.

During the pandemic, many countries suspended face-to-face classes in schools. This made childcare, which in most cases falls on women, to increase and force them to leave the labor market.

Another change brought about by the pandemic was the acceleration of the processes of digital transformation and automation, especially in the area of ​​commerce.

“So many women no longer find the job they had before because it was automated,” Hurtado describes.

“It is not so easy to find a job. And it is also very difficult to find the job that you had before in the same conditions ”, adds the specialist.

Hybrid work and women

Although this hybrid work scheme could be an apparent benefit for many women in charge of caring for both children and the elderly, specialists warn that this flexible work can end up harming them.

“Hybrid work implies mobility. How close are you to your job? How much time do you have left of what you had to continue doing at home? In these conditions, women are much more affected than men, because basically domestic work and care have not yet been solved “, Hurtado details.



.

Being at home and in charge of caring for the children, assisting them in remote education, attending to the elderly and doing housework because normality has not yet been restored in the cleaning work in private homes, in addition to fulfilling a remote job , it can be exhausting.

“This amplifies the burden not only work but also personal. And work efficiency and effectiveness are greatly affected, ”Hurtado details.

“All this difficulty has to do with a structure and a tremendously powerful cultural pattern,” he adds.

“A ghetto”

For the aforementioned caring reasons, women often choose to work from home if the employer offers it.

According to a recent survey by the Skimm media company specializing in the female sector conducted among 1,600 millennial women who work in the United States, 65% said they have a better balance between work and personal life with remote employment, valuing the savings of time on the trip to work and moments with family.

However, two-thirds of them also believe that they are missing opportunities by not being in the office, where they can discuss their goals and professional development.

“Women disproportionately want to do some of the work remotely, and men or women without children or those in their 50s do not,” describes the Harvard professor.

“This could be a disadvantage for young mother who is not in the workplace at the same time [que el resto]. I mean, it could be the case that in this hybrid world we could create a ghetto with [quienes hacen] ‘work from home’ ”, he says.

“And if a ghetto is created, then it could be that at the end of a meeting she presses the Zoom out button and logs out, but everyone else is still there, present in the place. And she was left out ”of possible extra conversations after the meeting.

ANDThis “could harm her”Goldin cautions.

On the other hand, the professor highlights that hybrid work could be a good opportunity for those women who occupy high business positions, but who cannot travel in case of commercial agreements with clients abroad since with the new communications they can be included at those meetings.

“But I think we are not at that point yet. We still have a health sector that is telling us what to do [con respecto a la pandemia] and then we have the bosses who interpret it and are still trying to figure out ”the measures to take, including hybrid work.

Now you can receive notifications from BBC News Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.