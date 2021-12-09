Yogurt is one of the most widely consumed dairy products, it is packed with nutrients, it is affordable, and it is associated with a long list of health benefits. In recent years it has become one of the most recommended dietary additions by numerous nutrition trends, its high content of protein, probiotics and healthy fats, They are associated with numerous benefits for digestive, intestinal, immune and heart health. Recently a novel research led by the University of South Australia, confirmed that integrating into the daily diet a dose of yogurt could be the best nutritional ally for people with high blood pressure.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the University of Maine, and was based on examining the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure, and cardiovascular risk factors. And among his main findings he found that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for people with hypertension.

Considering that globally, more than one billion people suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure), which puts them at higher risk for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as heart attacks and strokes. It is worth making adjustments in the diet that serve as a measure of prevention and control. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide: in the United States, one person dies from CVD every 36 seconds; in Australia every 12 minutes.

According to one of the researchers involved in the study, Dr. Alexandra Wade, says that this study provides new evidence connecting yogurt with positive blood pressure results for people with hypertension. According to their statements: “High blood pressure is the number one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, so it is important that we continue to find ways to reduce and regulate it.” Dairy products, especially yogurt, can lower blood pressure.

According to the researchers, its benefits on hypertension and cardiovascular health are due to the fact that dairy products contain a variety of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are involved in regulating blood pressure. Furthermore, yogurt is especially interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the release of proteins that lower blood pressure. This study showed that for people with high blood pressure, even small amounts of yogurt were associated with lower blood pressure.

Best of all, consuming yogurt regularly was associated with even stronger results: participants had blood pressure readings almost seven points lower than those who did not consume yogurt. The study was conducted in 915 community-residing adults from the Maine-Syracuse Longitudinal Study, and habitual yogurt consumption was measured using a food frequency questionnaire. High blood pressure was defined as greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg (a normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg).

Among the great benefits of integrating yogurt into the diet is its immense versatility, it is also a very accessible food. It is ideal to accompany all types of whole grains, an extraordinary addition to smoothies, a wonderful and generous snack, and the perfect complement to create healthy sauces, dressings and desserts. Also, eating yogurt on a daily basis is exceptional for improving overall health. Among its greatest qualities are its benefits to accelerate weight loss, enhance the burning of body fat, increase muscle mass, strengthen the immune system, support digestive and intestinal health.

