HP has taken advantage of its presentation at CES 2022 to show a lot of peripherals from HyperX, its division of products specially designed for gaming and among which a new small format keyboard and headphones with a range of 300 hours stand out.

Although CES 2022 has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are companies that have made their product presentations online, which has allowed us to know some of the news for these first months in the world of both technology and technology. gaming.

HP has been one of the most active and, plus a new monitor with HDMI 2.1 prepared for PS5 -analysis- and Xbox Series X -analysis-, it has presented new computers both in console size -the Omen 25L and Victus 15L- as well as new desktops with the latest from Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

However, to control this ‘power’ a series of peripherals are necessary, and there they come into play what’s new in HyperX to play during the first months of 2022.

HyperX headset with a Cloud Alpha that has up to 300 hours of autonomy

Let’s start talking about headphones, since we have three new models. The one that attracts the most attention is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset (The names of all the peripherals are brought to you, we already warned you).

Cloud AlphaCloud IICloud Core Driver Size50mm53mm53mm Frequency Response15Hz – 21kHz10Hz-23kHz15Hz – 25kHzMicrophone Frequency Response50Hz – 7.2kHz50Hz – 7.5kHz100Hz – 12kHz Sensitivity103dBSPL / mW @ 1kHz98dBSPL / mW at 1 kHz98 dBSPL / mW at 1 kHzConnectivityBluetooth 4.2 2.4 GHz3.5 mm cable3.5 mm cableMicrophone sensitivity -15 dBSPL / Pa at 1 kHz -42 dBV-42 dBVImpedance62 ohms60 ohms60 ohmsMicrophone pick-up patternBidirectional | Unidirectional Noise Cancellation | Unidirectional Noise Cancellation | Noise cancellation Battery Up to 300 hours – Total weight 335 grams 330 grams 295 grams Price $ 199.99 $ 79.99 $ 49.99

It is about helmets that have some 50mm drivers and lightweight design so that we can wear them for hours without discomfort.

It has a microphone that has noise cancellation to filter external noises in our online games, DTS HeadphoneX technology and, in addition, the jewel in the crown, a battery that allows wireless connectivity with an autonomy of 300 hours.

It is the most expensive peripheral that the company has presented and will arrive in February at a price of $ 199.99.

On the other hand we have two other headphones. The HyperX GLoud II are the renewal of one of the most popular models among gamers and have huge 53-millimeter drivers and a system that offers virtual 7.1.

The spine of the headphones is made of aluminum and the pads are made of a memory material to better adapt to the shape of our head.

The microphone is also noise-canceling and can be detached from the body of the headphones.

The price of these Cloud II will be $ 99.99 and will be on sale in March.

The latest headphones are the Cloud Core, a more basic version of the previous ones, but that maintains the spatial sound DTS HeadphoneX and has a detachable microphone with noise cancellation and memory foam pads.

The price of this model will be $ 69.99 and will go on sale in June.

HyperX Clutch Controller for both PC and xCloud on mobile

Something that has gained importance in recent months has been the game in the cloud. The services of PlayStation -analysis of PS Now-, Xbox -analysis of xCloud- and Stadia are quite mature and many of us play from mobile or laptop no matter where we are. As long as we have a good connection, of course.

Because, HyperX wants to get into the controller segment with this Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller.

It is a controller that has Bluetooth 4.2 or 2.4 GHz technology with the USB receiver to minimize latency and with which we will be able to play both on the PC and on the mobile.

And, one of its characteristics is that it has an adapter that can be put on and taken off and that will allow us to adjust mobile phones with a width of 41 mm to 86 mm, which is why it covers a good part of the current phone catalog.

The distribution of both buttons and sticks is based on that of the Xbox controllers and the price of the HyperX Clutch Controller will be 49.99 euros. We can buy it in March.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse, a light mouse with great autonomy

If we go to the PC (although the new consoles are also compatible with keyboards and mice) we find the Pulserife Haste.

It is a very light and wireless mouse that weighs only 62 grams and that It has both dust and IP55 protection, so we can be drinking and something falls on the mouse without worrying too much.

HyperX PulsefireDimensions124.3 x 66.8 x 38.2 mmWeight62 gramsPower USB-C that we can undockConnectivity2.4 GHzButtons6SensorPixart PAW3335 | 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 DPI Polling 1,000 Hz | 40 GB acceleration370 mAh battery | Up to 100 hours | Charge by USB-C Price $ 79.99

It is a wireless mouse that has an autonomy of about 100 hours and is powered by USB-C and, according to the company, its mechanisms endure 80 million keystrokes.

Speaking of buttons, we have six buttons with two on each side to make it suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

The connection with the device is with a 2.4 GHz receiver so latency is minimal.

We will be able to buy the Pulsefire Haste for $ 79.99 starting in February.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65, a mini mechanical keyboard with very special PBT keycaps

And finally, and my favorite as a lover of mechanical keyboards, we have the Origins 65.

It is a new version of Alloy that has two types of switches. They are the mechanical mechanisms of HyperX itself and we can choose both the Red, which are linear, and the Blue, with tactile feedback.

Alloy 65Dimensions315 x 105.5 x 36.94 mm Weight827.7 gramsPBT KeysResponseLinear or touchSwitchesHyperX Blue (touch) | HyperX Network (Linear) 1.8 meter USB-C Cable | Can be separated Illumination RGB Price $ 99.99

It has a game mode, we can configure macros and we have RGB lighting, as well as a very interesting customization in some keys in different models.

The best is the compact size to be able to transport it wherever we want and, in addition, the USB-C power cable can be separated.

The keycaps are built in PBT, so they are more premium and have a better touch than conventional ABS and, in addition, HyperX claims that the resistance is about 80 million keystrokes.

The price of the Alloy Origins 65 keyboard will be $ 99.99 and will go on sale in February.