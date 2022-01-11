The decision to buy a new car and much more today, with the lack of components and widespread stock. In fact, electric cars clearly seem like the option for the future, but perhaps it is still too early.

And well, fossil fuel cars are an option with the days numbered since they will end up ceasing to sell and they will be taxed when driving them, parking them in the city and will depend on the evolution of the price of gasoline / diesel. facing the future, which does nothing but go up.

The intermediate option until the arrival of the PHEV (plug-in hybrids) were hybrid cars that mounted a small battery that was recharged with the braking of the car and from the combustion engine itself if necessary.

With that battery the car could start to walk and move at low speeds, at which time the consumption of a combustion car is higher. This lowered consumption in the city considerably.

However,how is the experience with a Hyundai Tucson PHEV?

Is a plug-in hybrid for everyone?

First of all we want to make it clear that there is no perfect option for all users and that this type of vehicle has a target audience in mind. It is clear that if you are not going to plug in the car at home / garage you lose the great advantage of this model compared to, for example, the traditional hybrid model of the Tucson.

Having said that, who is this model for? To drivers who make total daily trips of less than 50 km and who can connect to charge the car either at home or at work.

In this way we will be taking advantage of the purely electric drive option and saving the ace of using the combustion engine for long trips or if we do more than that distance.

It is that case in which the Tucson PHEV shines and where we can really take advantage of this technology. For a purely electric daily utility use, but we will have to be able to charge it at our home or workplace to have this dynamic.

Technology for all audiences

Something that all colleagues have highlighted are the technological innovations of this model. Most of our colleagues have cars that are about 10 years old and from then until now there is a great evolutionary leap in the segment. It is as if we were comparing the first iPhone with current mobiles.

Among the functions that most liked, the support of wireless charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, although these two cases require having the mobile connected by cable.

The car has multiple USB not only in the front but also in the back so that the companions can charge their devices.

Among the most interesting features is the help with the dead angle. On the screen itself we see how the left or right clocks go on to show the camera of the side to which we want to turn once the turn signal is activated.

The system of helps driving, that not only serves as adaptive cruise control in front of the car in front of you but adjust the speed to the maximum of the road and also turn the steering wheel to take the curve in a very smooth way.

The driver can regain control by using any pedal or by moving the steering wheel in a very intuitive way.

Reviewing the logbook in which we have captured all our impressions we have come across many pearls.

For the record, none of us work at Autobild nor are we regular car testers, which gives a whiter, pedestrian user experience.

“I have suddenly discovered everything a modern car can offer (…) autonomy lasts for a couple of days in Madrid “, confesses Alberto Martín, product manager of Computer Hoy.” The experience has been fantastic; the car is spacious, powerful, with many driving aids and with a very striking comfort “, says Ignacio Montes-Jovellar, head of Axel Springer’s video department. Mila Lavín, director of the Technology Area:” At last a car is approaching the usability experience that you can find in other devices that are used at home or work. “” The best thing is the electric mode and its label which allowed me to park in the center of Madrid without worrying about zones and time (…) That is priceless ”adds Marina Roch, marketing director,“ It has things that you didn’t know you wanted until you tested them, like the heated seats, the sunroof or the dictation button “says Zoilo Andrés, product manager of Axel Springer.” I admit that at first I was overwhelmed by all the cameras, sensors and alertsBut within five minutes, driving became pure pleasure, “says Andrea from Axel Springer’s marketing department.

Saving money with a plug-in hybrid like the Tucson PHEV?

During our test, we have spent a week coming and going to work exclusively in electric mode from Alcorcón to Madrid and back. At work he stayed connected until he got home.

The Tucson PHEV comes with a shuko charger, from a domestic wall socket that needs a 5 and a half hour charge for 62 km of autonomy. It’s compatible with fast charging up to 7.2kW.

Doing quick accounts in this daily utilitarian use I have taken as a reference a journey in mode round trip hybrid that was 47 km with an average consumption of 5.5 l / 100km. Therefore, per day and with a gasoline price of 1.6 euros per liter gives an expense of 3.84 euros per day.

Battery charge 12 kWh (less an approximate 10% that is reserved for hybrid use) has a cost in the valley rate of 0.1 euros per recharge and if we go at an expensive price without an electric car rate, they are 2.7 euros.

Extrapolating spending per month, we put ourselves at 80 euros for gasoline compared to 2.1 euros if we charge an electric car at night, or around 55 euros if we charge without benefiting from any tariff.

In terms of monthly savings just to go to work we would get into figures of between 28 and 78 euros per month, not to mention that we would stop polluting and we could enter and parking for free in downtown area.

Speaking of consumption on a trip, we are facing an engine 1.6-liter 180hp T-GDi Smartstream with an electric motor of 66.9 kW. The maximum combined power is 265 hp and consumption if you do not have control with the accelerator is high.

The car has ECO mode and SPORT mode. In the first, the behavior is more progressive and less aggressive. In the SPORT the car has more nerve and you notice a more energetic acceleration at all times.

It is fine to have both options depending on what cases. It is true that in SPORT mode the consumption is between one and two liters per 100km higher and we also notice how the battery recharges faster than with ECO mode.

In this mode we have managed to make an average consumption of a journey of 985 km with 5.3 liters per 100 km with the most careful and preventive driving possible at the maximum speed of the road. In normal use, any driver will be around 6-6.5 liters, which is not bad for an SUV.

Points that could improve according to our experiences

At a technological level, we would like it to have support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play wirelessly since it is a shame that you can leave the mobile charging wirelessly but that you have to connect it to use that system.

The mobile app Bluelink It allows us to see the state of charge of the car as well as if the doors (we can open and close remotely) and windows are closed. It would be nice if it allowed us the air conditioning configuration, to be able to heat the car as we go down for it or cool it in summer, it is something that we already see in Tesla cars.

We would like not to depend on so much touch control on screen and have some more physical control so as not to lose sight of the road when we have to adjust some parameters. But it is clear that this is how the market is evolving.

Tucson PHEV is a bet for the future

After more than 10,000 km of tests and 15 different testers we can say that it is a car that most liked for its size, its height, its interior space and the technology it integrates.

It is a vehicle with 0 emissions sticker And this makes it possible to circulate through restricted traffic areas such as Madrid 360 and even park in those areas without having to pay for it.

If you have a plug handy in your day to day to charge its battery, you will take advantage of its electric autonomy and save on fuel and if you take a long trip you can always drive it in hybrid mode, a mode that automatically switches to when it is between 10% and 15% battery.

In case you are a person who likes to drive and strong sensations, SPORT mode takes out that nerve that more than 265 CV combined between the gasoline and electric engines So you won’t miss that little adrenaline rush either.

It is clear that the Hyundai Tucson PHEV is a very versatile car with a driving mode for each type of user and moment.