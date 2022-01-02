01/02/2022 at 17:34 CET

.

The Villarreal coach, Unai Enery, affirmed that he abides by the situation that has occurred due to the spread of covid-19 and that his team will face the match without excuse, although one day after the game he still does not know if he will be able to count on some footballers who already find better.

In the injury chapter, it has the absences of Pain, Coquelin Y Alcacer waiting to see how it evolves Danjuma of his ankle injury, so at this time the footballer is doubtful to receive Levante this Monday at La Cerámica.

Emery He was surprised by stating that he does not know “right now” the number of players affected and recalled that they are immersed in a protocol and waiting for the club to tell him “those who can play, those who have passed it and those who cannot” face to a match in which Villarreal is aware of what is at stake and in which, despite having recovered points, they need to win.

He described Levante as a good team that “due to circumstances” is in a position that it does not deserve. “I hope the best Levante, I hope a team that wants to turn the table. They have capacity and players. Levante kicked us out of the Cup and beat us in preseason. They are a difficult team, with arguments and quality,” he continued.

About the rival’s technician, Alessio LisciHe pointed out that he knows little about him, but that his hand is already showing on the team. “I think there is already a point guard by Paco López and they continue in the line of having players with good footing and speed up. It is an established team and we are sad to see it down because I have a certain attachment to them, but the important thing is going to be what we do “, concluded the Basque coach.