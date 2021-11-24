11/24/2021 at 11:09 CET

Joan Mir (Palma de Mallorca, 1997) It has not been able to repeat this year the success it achieved with Suzuki in 2020. Third in the championship, he has played a secondary role, without interfering in the duel that has faced Fabio Quartararo and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. Ambitious, the Balearic pilot trusts that Suzuki will put the ‘batteries’ to return to be the protagonist next season.

He was champion in a pandemic year. Do you think that influenced them not to value your title as it deserved?

Yes, probably yes. It was a strange year for everyone, but there were races and a fairly long championship, although nobody expected it. That made many not value my title. It is something that I know, that I carry inside and that I would like to vindicate in the future. Not for those people, because those who think that do not understand motorcycles, I even dare to say that they do not know sports. I stay with the people who support me. The value of that title and what I worked to achieve it only I and the people who helped me achieve it know.

He says he is surprised to have many ‘haters’ in Spain. What do you attribute it to?

I really don’t know, envy maybe & mldr ;, I don’t know where that comes from because I’m not a pilot who gets into trouble and I’m not arrogant, although the truth doesn’t matter much to me either. I live by and for motorcycles, I try to be the best in what I do and I put all my effort to achieve it. After people value it or not, I don’t care. Those who have to value me are the equipment and factories

At what point in the season did you give up? When did you realize that revalidating the title would not be possible?

I never give up, but of course, when mathematically Fabio could already secure the championship, I saw reality. Anyway, it comes from behind. Throughout the whole season I have not finished having the speed that I expected to have this year. I was champion in my second season in the premier class and that means I have more margin. This year I have felt better, I have been faster and I have driven better, and it was not enough to be champion. It is difficult to understand. But hey, I am convinced that all this is margin for next year.

Have you noticed a different treatment this year because of being the champion?

No, I think that all the riders treat each other the same way in the paddock, unless you are Valentino Rossi, who all have more respect for him.

Do you think Suzuki has ‘fallen asleep’ a bit compared to the competition?

I don’t know if they fell asleep but it is evident that we have not improved what we expected and what our rivals have improved and that has complicated everything. The balance is positive, I can’t say that the season was bad finishing third, but I expected more.

Do you see Davide Brivio back on Suzuki?

I do not know. I am looking forward to knowing the decision of the new team manager because it is a priority for us to find a person to fill the position that Davide held. It was rumored that he might leave F1 and go back to MotoGP but I don’t know what will happen. I wouldn’t mind seeing him back. He did a great job with the team and with me. We will see who comes in that position.

What duties have you set for 2022?

I need to disconnect. Once I finished last season I did not stop, always trying to improve, working and preparing. And that has taken its toll on me at the end of this campaign and I am a bit collapsed. I have to make an important stop to reconnect stronger.

What do you think of the 18-year limit to enter the World Cup and the measures applied in the grassroots categories?

All the small measures that can be taken in the matter of security are welcome. I think that starting with that age limit makes the riders arrive a little more aware and more mature, because this is a sport in which we risk our lives. It is progress but it is not enough. MotoGP riders always try to bring our experience and some ideas to the World Championship Safety committee.

Do you think Marc Márquez will return to the level of before his accident in Jerez 2020?

Yes, I think this season in several races has already come very close. But I think the hardest thing for him was not recovering from the injury, but being out of the championship for almost a year. I can’t imagine how difficult that situation must be. I remember that I was only two races away in my first year and when I came back I had lost the thread. It’s very complicated.

And last but not least, now the vision problem & mldr;

Without a doubt it is a blow, because it is not an arm, it is a matter of sight and it is more delicate. I wish you a quick recovery.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

How ‘rossista’ declared, how do you see Valentino’s goodbye?

It is sad to think that we will no longer have him next year. But on the other hand it is something that had to come. He is already 42 years old, his sports career has been very long, very successful and he has had a great time. Now he has everything in life to enjoy to the fullest, he deserves it.

How do you rate the title achieved this year by Quartararo?

Fabio has been the clear deserving of the title this season. He has been the fastest, the one who has won the most and has been on the podium the most times. He is clearly the champion. Hopefully next year we can make it more difficult for him.

You took a long time to decide between 36 and 1, but in the end you chose to keep your number for a lifetime. Do you know that Fabio will continue with 20?

I didn’t know, but that’s fine with me. It is not an easy decision. It is always nice to see the number 1 on your motorcycle, but you should not lose the essence either. Somehow I think I agree with him.

This is how a champion cooks! Here you have the summary of the showcooking that we did yesterday in Portimão with @JoanMirOfficial and @ChefChakall. 👌🏼 # MirShowcooking #AlgarveGP #Portimao pic.twitter.com/580Qfp5zf9 – Estrella Galicia 0,0 (@ EG00) November 5, 2021

Renewal with Suzuki or change of scenery?

Joan Mir It has a contract until the end of 2022 and is not currently negotiating the renewal with Suzuki. First he needs to convince himself that he will have a motorcycle with which he can fight again for victories and podiums. Otherwise, you may opt for a change of scene. During the post-season tests held days ago in Jerez, the Mallorcan made his intentions clear: “In a certain way I feel that in my time with Suzuki I have not done everything, I have not given everything I could give. Yes, I have won. But I know that I can win in another way, I am obsessed with winning in another way. Last year I won by consistency, by being smart, but not by being the fastest. I would like to fight to be the fastest with Suzuki. It is a challenge, “he said. Joan, which however, does not rule out trying with another factory as he assured in statements to motorsport.com: “I want to win and if I am with a team that does not have the same hunger as me, I would leave it & rdquor ;. He presses Suzuki as Quartararo presses Yamaha.