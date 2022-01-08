01/08/2022 at 2:38 PM CET

.

Antoine Griezmann He relapsed last Thursday from his muscle injury against Rayo Majadahonda at Wanda Metropolitano, as happened before this season to Thomas lemar Y frames Llorente; a situation that “worries and occupies” Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, heading to this Sunday’s duel against Villarreal, an opponent who “really likes how he plays”, and “a great” coach like Unai emery.

“It worries me, it occupies me and we will try to find solutions because, obviously, it is not normal for the relapses to be three of those that were,” remarked the coach, who lost the French international for at least the next three weeks, whose reappearance last Thursday The muscle injury suffered on December 12 lasted only 19 minutes: he entered in 56, scored a goal in 66 and withdrew from the match in 75. He will not play in Villarreal. Nor in the Spanish Super Cup next week.

Griezmann It is one of the four casualties with which Simeone faces the challenge this Sunday at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Vila-real. The other three are Stefan Savic, who has been out for five weeks due to a muscle injury; Joseph Maria Gimenez Y Luis Suarez, the latter two due to a penalty per cycle of five yellow cards. It is no longer at your command Kieran trippier, transferred to Newcastle.

And it is pending the physical state of Koke Resurrection Y Joao Felix -both reappeared in the second half against Rayo Majadahonda after overcoming Covid-19- to put together the line-up that he will propose to hold the fourth position against Villarreal. “We are trying to see well how Koke recovers from the Covid that has happened, just like Joao Y Herrera, who are the last to arrive. We are happy to have them on the team. They open up possibilities and alternatives to be able to have different players with different characteristics, “he explained Simeone at the telematic press conference.

Will they continue Geoffrey kondogbia Y Rodrigo from Paul as headline media centers with the return of Koke? “Kondo has been doing very well in that midfield position with Rodrigo and tomorrow we will decide who starts out of the three in the middle. Or can play Koke on one side as he has done many times, “he replied Simeone, whose eleven seems defined in the defense, with Felipe Monteiro Y Mario Hermoso as central, Renan lodi as a left back …

And with the continuity of Marcos Llorente placeholder image on the right: “In general, we have Sime (Vrsaljko), who can do it too (as a right-back), who has done very well when he had to play and we also value him in that position, which is his natural position. The reality of the departure of Trippier opens us the possibility of having Marcos Llorente placeholder image as a winger / winger as he does in the Spanish team with Luis Enrique. It is very clear that a player cannot play in two places, winger and midfielder, at the same time and we try to choose what compensates, balances and makes us better as a team. “

“ABSOLUTELY, I DON’T LEAVE THE PREVIOUS SYSTEM”

To the left point Renan lodi, to which Simeone looks “very good” in the last two games. “He is an important winger who gave us many things since he arrived. Later, the system (the move from 4-4-2 to 5-3-2 last season) made us trust other teammates who did very well, Hermoso as central-lateral and Carrasco of lane-forward, and took away the possibility of continuing to have continuity. I have no doubt that I gave it he attacks very well when he plays fifth from the left (at 5-3-2) and defends very well when he plays four from the left (at 4-4-2) “, he analyzed.

The Argentine coach has recovered the defense of four in the last games. “It is always early to definitely appreciate something. Yes, good things have been shown in these last two games. The presence of Carrasco on the right, which, although it has always had the tendency to play on the left, on the right it generates breadth and depth to take advantage of the strikers we have above all. And then the condition of the team, which is accommodating as it is adjusting well now in the last two games to this performance, “he reviewed.

“But I absolutely do not put aside the previous system (5-3-2), which gave us many successes, we were champions and we competed very well. And we have the players tomorrow, yes. Vrsaljko starts as third (right central) to play with Llorente on the one hand and Carrasco on the other, “warned Simeone, who does not assess whether Villarreal has been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, but rather the Castellón team” as a team “for their duel this Sunday.

“He has a great coach (Unai Emery). His team, beyond winning or losing, always competes, plays well, attacks and defends well, is organized, knows how to attack, knows how to defend, causes errors every game, causes you to go out so that they generate spaces … I really like how Villarreal plays, “he said.