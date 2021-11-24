11/24/2021 at 10:17 PM CET

.

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, debutant in the Spanish Davis Cup team that will begin to play the 2021 finals this Thursday, was calm despite the expectation generated by its premiere and considered that it is winning “respect on and off the pitch” from rivals and fans.

“Throughout the year I have done things well and the results have accompanied. But if not, I would also be satisfied. Everything has happened very quickly but that does not take away the illusion of continuing to improve, I am clear about my path “He said at a press conference at the Madrid Arena with his teammates.

“With this team and with our off-track relationship I don’t have so many nerves,” he said. “I try not to think too much about the game, but playing for the first time at Davis is never easy.. I’m going to face it in the best way and the team is going to help me a lot. “

Alcaraz, 32 in the world at 38 years old and recent NextGen winnerHe assured that he has already seen them “with great players in big stadiums” and from all this he has learned, “even from bad times”, to bring out those experiences now.

Ecuador and Russia will be Spain’s rivals, on Thursday and Sunday, in group A of Davis, in which the team led by Sergi Bruguera defends the title.

Asked about what makes Alcaraz special, his partner Feliciano López said that there are “so many things” that it would be difficult for him to choose one, although he is left with “how he behaves on the track as a child”. “I have not seen many like him in the past,” he said.

“It is inspiring for us, is one of the players you always want to see play. I have no advice for him: he is more prepared than I was at his age, “he said.” He is ready for this challenge and it is good that it is in Madrid, in his country. I only wish him the best and that he gives us many points, “said the veteran player of the Spanish team, who suffers the casualties of Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista.

“In almost all the qualifying rounds that I remember we have had casualties”Feliciano pointed out. “But this team has shown that it competes very well and that it knows how to overcome difficult situations, in 2019 as well.”

Marcel granollers indicated for his part that “with the current format, doubles are just as important as singles”. “Each point will add up and Sergi has several combinations to do and see what he decides, which will be the best for the team,” he said.

Bruguera ruled out that defending the title won in 2019 would imply extra pressure. “At Davis the pressure always exists,” he said. The captain said that Bautista’s last minute low “He is very important because he is a player who adds a lot in all aspects, as a player and on a personal level in the team.”

“It is a hard blow but we have to overcome it”he added. Bruguera did not detract one iota of importance from the initial clash against Ecuador: “We face all the qualifying rounds with the utmost respect for our opponents, knowing that Davis is a special tournament.”