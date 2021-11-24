11/24/2021 at 08:00 CET

Audie Norris (Jackson, Missipi, 1960) he feels happy to be part of Barça again, 28 after he left the club, much to his regret then. After a time in the United States, ‘Atomic Dog’ was always clear that he would return, although almost 10 years have passed until Joan Laporta, upon reaching the presidency, was clear that he had to return to the club he loves.

Audie, you seem super happy. Are you living a very special moment?

I feel happier than ever. I am a happy, happy person, but now a little more because I feel that I have returned home to Barça. I am here now doing what I wanted to do when I returned to Barcelona, ​​almost 10 years ago. It’s my dream job.

Does it amaze you how people remember you so fondly?

This affection I have always had since I returned. Now I do it representing the club. For me it is very special because the people that I meet now, for them, it is something very exciting, because they could never greet me in person, up close. When I talk to them, people even cry. I also get excited.

Did you imagine such a thing?

When I played, I fought for the club, but back, I experience a totally different kind of feeling, as part of the entity.

You always wanted to return to Barça & mldr;

I always said that when I retired and my children were independent, I would go back to Barcelona. I was thinking of doing it with my ex-family, but things change and I came back alone. I got divorced on a Thursday, and on Friday I was taking the plane to Barcelona to start over here and leave the United States forever.

Love to the club

Why were you so clear that you wanted to return?

I spent a good part of my career in Barcelona and I fell in love with the club and the city right away. First, for my teammates, since we are still very good friends, Epi, Solozábal, Esteller, Galilea & mldr; and the city and the way of living, I loved it. It is very different from the United States. When I retired and returned to the United States to live there, I was missing life. It’s weird, but I don’t feel good in America, I feel more attached here. The arrival in Barcelona changed my life, totally. People ask me if I miss the United States, and I say no.

Audie Norris, with former colleagues such as Epi, Flores or Galilea, and with whom she is still friends

| TWITTER

Now Barça is different from your time as a player, right?

Yes. It’s very different. The city is still better, but when I came here, there was a crisis 10 years ago, but I didn’t experience it like that. The club was really different. I came with the mentality of the Barça of my time, but back, the club was the same, but the board and the people who ran the section were totally different

In what sense?

There was not the same environment that I was used to. What I am doing now, I proposed to the previous Board but they kept saying that they were looking for something special for me. I told them what I could contribute to the club and they did nothing.

Laporta opened the door for him

With Jan Laporta everything changed?

I have always had a very good relationship with Jan. I remember that when I met him, at the Barça Centenary, they invited me and with the president we immediately had a good connection. When the candidacy was presented, he told me that if he won, he would help the club.

When he won, your smile grew even bigger & mldr;

Of course, it was the dream he had in mind, to work for the club.

Do you think it is a good initiative for legends of the section to approach the fans?

It is necessary for the club. We still have our own fans. All the fans have grown up with us and they like to have us around. The NBA always takes care of its former players, taking advantage of their image to connect with the public. It can also help the image of the club, and make former players feel appreciated. Laporta understood this concept from the beginning and wants to do it.

Audi, with the penya of Barça de Lyon in his recent visit to ASVEL Villeurbanne with Barça

| TWITTER

And you also travel a lot with the & mldr;

Yes, in other countries I also have my own fans! (laughs). When I go with the team, like in Maccabi, they remember me as if it were today. People know me everywhere & mldr; I love interacting with fans. I think all former players should have this experience, go with the clubs. In some countries, Barça fans have never seen us up close. At the hotel, I meet the peñas and I see that they are freaking out.

Happiness to the club

You have brought happiness back to the club, which it lacked & mldr;

Love it. I want the fans to enjoy the former players and I think we should incorporate more because I can’t be everywhere. Peñas call the club asking for my presence, but I don’t get everywhere!

But did you already go to the Peñas before joining Barça?

Yes, I did, but on my own, without the support of the club. And I never understood it. I spoke with Bertomeu, with Joan Bladé, but there was no feeling. I don’t know why they didn’t accept my wish to help the club. I never had anything against anyone. I was even at different events with Sandro Rosell as president and he didn’t even say hello to me. I was part of this club and I did not understand that they were not greeting me. I have never known the reason even though I asked. I was a little sad because it was not the club that I knew. Sad about this, especially.

Does the club experience a different environment now?

Completely. More cheerful, closer, you can see that there is concern for people. Before there was a very cold ‘feeling’. Not only did I say it, but other colleagues. Now, I’m excited about everything, I go as far as I go & mldr; like a rookie!

Audie Norris wants Palau fans to make the legends of the section like himself as theirs

| JAVI FERRANDIZ

Now, Barça even has its own section in the club store & mldr;

It is something that should have been done long before. But the time has come and it is very good. It would even be nice to have a section on the legends, because there are a lot of people who ask me where they can buy my shirt.

Good job from Saras

How do you see the Jasikevicius team?

It is a team that has to work to get where it is and Saras is doing a very good job, the team believes in him, despite the injury problems, but that happens. Now other players have the opportunity to step forward like Laprovittola or Jokubaitis, which I love.

And what about the pivots?

What pivots? Barça has high eaves! (Laughs)

It seems that Sanli is already entering team dynamics & mldr;

Sanli is not a typical center, like those of my time. He is a pivot who looks more towards the basket, since he shoots very well. I think he is looking for his place in the team, because he is committing a lot of fouls at the beginning, and he lacks rhythm of the game. You have to be a little patient with him, because he knows how to play.

Brandon Davies is more of your style, right?

He does things very similar to what I did. I think I had better balance doing the movements in the paint, Brandon I think sometimes he does it too fast and has no balance, but he is a great center, I like him a lot. In recent years, he is the most similar to me, hahahaha.

Close to the players

Do you talk to the players, do they ask you for advice?

Well, I have spoken with Mirotic and a few others. I see him much better than last year, which was quite difficult for him. His confidence is very high and he is playing very well. The negotiation of your contract does not affect you at all.

Did you believe on his arrival that he would triumph at Barça?

To tell you the truth, I had my doubts at first because he came from Madrid and this club is completely different. But he has adapted to the Barça game right away.

Wouldn’t you have gone to play for Madrid?

Madrid, before arriving at Barça, was my first preference, I have to say it because it was like that. It didn’t happen because they didn’t want to pay $ 10,000 more on my contract. I was in Benetton, and Madrid had to reach 200,000 dollars and Mendoza did not want to. After my second year in Italy, Barça called me and my life changed completely.

So you could be from Madrid & mldr ;.

I explain something to you. When I returned to Barcelona, ​​I had the opportunity to spend a weekend with Florentino since my wife is very close to her son’s wife. I explained to Florentino my situation as a Barça player. And he told me that he would look for me a job at the club if he wanted to, but my image is too much of Barça. You can’t join Madrid, he told me.

Would you like to see your shirt hanging in the Palau?

What player wouldn’t want? Of course! But this is not in my hand & mldr;