11/10/2021 at 8:37 PM CET

The other half of the RK-Bro with Randy Otron, Riddle, attended SPORT in London before participating in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: WWE is coming ‘home’ to the UK. How does it feel?

A: It has been years with everything that has happened. Last time we came to the UK but it was not in the big cities and these days have been incredible.

Q: What about the battles here?

A: The RK-Bro with Randy and I is so much fun & mldr; Wherever we go, people go crazy and I don’t expect anything less here. My friends and family will be happy to see how far I have come since we were last here.

Q: You speak of Randy Otron, a legend. What about that?

A: He is a legend and more than anything, he is my best friend. We have great chemistry and the fans love our interactions. Could not be happier. It has taught me a lot, it makes me laugh & mldr; He has lodged me under his roof.

Q: What can you tell me about how your year is going and the future?

A: The year has been great. Even 2020, it wasn’t a great year for everyone but for me & mldr; I was introduced to the world of WWE and I won the title of United States champion, I wrestled in Wrestlemania. And this year has been just as good. We have been champions with Randy Orton and we still have two more months until the end of the year. We have time to defend the title with Randy still multiple times and probably become one of the best couples in WWE history. It is my personal opinion and I think that is what will happen.

Q: And who would you like to win in the future?

A: With RK-Bro we already beat The New Day and that was great. I would like to fight The Street Profits in a fair and fair match. And I would also like to face Rey Misterio because I think we would connect well.

Q: What does ‘wrestling’ mean to you?

A: It’s great. I love him. It’s fun. I love doing it, watching it, talking about it. I love it because in 5 or 10 minutes I can see all human emotions. I see someone happy, angry, I see pain, smile & mldr; And that made me fall in love with the sport because nowhere else will you see these emotions. Movies last a long time and I have that in 5 minutes fighting.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A: When we come to Spain we will give everything. I hope we’re still paired with Randy at the RK-Bro but if not, the ‘bro’ will give it his all and Randy will give it his all anyway.