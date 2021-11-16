11/16/2021 at 17:27 CET

The Argentinian Eduardo “Chacho & rdquor; Coudet, coach of Celta de Vigo, considers that his team deserves to “be higher & rdquor; in the rankings for the game he has shown, but he assumes that football “is not for merits but for winning games & rdquor ;.

“We deserve to be higher in the rankings. It does not match what the team is showing with the score, but I am not a philosopher or a football poet, I want to win & rdquor;, commented the celestial coach in an interview with CeltaMedia in which he analyzed his first year at Balaídos. The Vigo team endorsed five goals to Barça, although two were annulled.

“This Celta is what the fan wants to see”

Coudet signed for Celta in mid-November of last year after the dismissal of Óscar García Junyent, and This summer he extended his contract with the entity until June 30, 2024. From this stage, the ‘Chacho’ highlighted “the growth I see of the squad, of the players, from the mentality. You see a team that tries to play football well and that has an idea that tries to carry it out at home and abroad. A team that doesn’t save anything, that goes empty every game. It’s a bit what the fan wants to see & rdquor;

After raising a 0-3 to Barça to add a point in their last game, Coudet pointed out that this Saturday against Villarreal they have “a good opportunity & rdquor; to ratify what was seen before the Barcelona team. The celestial technician will already be able to count on Santi Mina, goes down in the last game against Barça.

“I am happy here. But I do not mean comfortable because it is a word that generates a bit of laziness & rdquor;added the Argentine, who showed his desire to have as long a career at Celta as that of his compatriot Diego Pablo Simeone at Atlético de Madrid. Coudet wished that “I hope it will be for a long time, but in football the results send and nobody is on the sidelines. But with the confidence that the team has been showing, we are going to improve a lot & rdquor ;.