11/13/2021 at 19:04 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

Luis Enrique, Spain coach, did not enter the rag with Janne Andersson. The Swedish coach criticized the Spanish “fair play” for not allowing training on the full field since one of the areas was covered with a lamp protecting the grass. The Asturian avoided the controversy and stressed that “I am not to judge others”, adding that “it is something that I cannot control”.

Lucho preferred to talk about the game and assured that “we are not going to change anything. They have no problem defending in their area. With the public we are stronger and they, weaker & rdquor ;.

From his team, the Asturian highlighted the figure of Sergio Busquets, of whom he pointed out that “facts speak better than words, Sergio is one of the best midfielders in the history of world football.”

The technician insisted on the environmental factor and stressed that “After the appeal we made, La Cartuja will fill up. Now we want you to come prepared for moments of suffering, that there will be them for sure, we want them to help us in the delicate moments. It will be a party at the end of the game if the results are given. We would have signed to be in this situation before qualifying & rdquor ;.

Avoid talking about renewal

As for a possible renewal, his contract ends after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Lucho maintained his speech of not speaking in advance: “There is no future, the future is today, tomorrow, that I am passionate about and motivated. This is never known, nor does it concern me or concern anyone from the Federation & rdquor;

Regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Luis Enrique said that in his time in Barcelona, ​​when he trained in the subsidiary, “I never came across him “and about his football he indicated that” his physique improves his long game, he is such a powerful playerFrom the goalkeeper they play long and it is ideal for that. But that’s not just football, then you have to develop the second ball, whether you are going to have it or not. It is a profile that enhances the long game, when we see the line-up, we will assess the characteristics, but the general plan does not change, play or not play. “

The coach sees Sweden “with top forwards”, like Isak, but who is not afraid of them either: “We are not going to speculate, We are not going to stop risking. “· Lucho also wanted to clarify that he has never questioned the Swedish defensive game.” I am always polite with the rival, “he said.