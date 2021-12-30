12/30/2021 at 1:57 PM CET

.

The coach of Valencia, Jose Bordalás, He assured before taking on Espanyol this Friday and given the possibility of the team entering positions in the Champions League that he is not “now obsessed with the position”, although he added that “I hope this is the case.

“It is what we all want and we are going to try it, without a doubt. Let’s see if we can achieve a victory and eat the grapes with another victory & rdquor ;, he said at a press conference.

Bordalás explained that two of the covid-19 cases that the team has had, Jason Remeseiro Y Christian PicciniThey have already overcome it and that he will be able to count on them, although he pointed out that the former has not yet been able to train with the team and admitted the unease that the new wave has created.

“We face it with a bad feeling because what happens is not good for anyone and it is always a setback. There have been teams with worse luck, with more positive players and others with less, but this cannot be chosen & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“It is always a setback for everyone. Weeks ago everything was back to normal and although now these new cases appear and we are left without important players, this is not the time to regret but to try to make a great game and take the three points & rdquor ;, he said.

Bordalás He added that he respects but does not share decisions such as lowering stadium capacity. “This new variant is not so aggressive. Yes, there are many infections but we cannot stop the usual soccer activities. Let’s hope we get back to the highest point shortly and we can forget about covid-19 & rdquor ;, he said.

The coach said he was unaware of the casualties that Espanyol may have due to this issue, although the Catalan club announced seven cases and five of players. “That is not what worries me the most. We are thinking of ourselves and making a great game & rdquor ;, he pointed out.

“We will have a high-level rival up front, with great arguments, especially up front. We are psyched despite the casualties, we have had them in recent weeks and the team has responded & rdquor ;, he said.

Bordalás confirmed the casualties of Dimitri Foulquier, Gabriel Paulista Y Toni Lato, but noted that the first two are already very close to being able to respawn although they cannot rush.