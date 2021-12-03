12/03/2021 at 21:57 CET

Eder Sarabia, Andorra coach whose main shareholder is Gerard Piqué, does not renounce anything against Celta, his rival in the second round of the Copa del Rey. “I am not very fond of playing to play. We will try to win and pass the round. We have it very clear,” he said.

The Principality club, from the RFEF First Division, qualified for the second round of the Copa del Rey after eliminating Náxara from La Rioja 0-1 with a penalty goal from Marc Fernández. Now, like two seasons ago, a first division awaits him. In 2020, Gabri García’s men pushed Javier Aguirre’s Leganés to the limit as the Madrid team achieved qualification in the penalty shoot-out after finishing the match in Encamp 1-1.

This time, Andorra will face Celta de Vigo on December 14 at 7:00 p.m. at the National Stadium of Andorra la Vella. For Eder Sarabia, son of the mythical Manu Sarabia and former assistant coach of Quique Setién at Barça and Betis, the match against Celta is “very beautiful.” “We are very excited. In the end, these types of appointments are very important for the team, for the club, for the players, for me and for the country.. A very nice party and I hope that as many people as possible will come to support us “, highlighted the Andorra coach, who occupies the seventh position of group 2 of Primera RFEF.

“We will go to enjoy and of course also to compete with our weapons, which are many. Let us prepare it with courage and with defensive and offensive aggressiveness. And that the field of play dictates sentence, “he said.

Andorra has players with a past in Barcelona such as Adrià Vilanova, son of the late ‘Tito’ Vilanova, Roger Riera, who had a stint at Celta B, Martí Vila, who came to Andorra from Fabril, Adrià Altimira, Martí Riverola, Dani Morer or Marc Pedraza -son of the also deceased Ángel Pedraza, former first division player.

The Andorrans also have Xavi Aguado’s son, Marc, and the top scorer of the old second B, Carlos Martínez. “Any rival that would have touched us would already be a party. A first is always more exciting and has more impact. We will go to the death and compete,” said Sarabia. Celta de Vigo reaches the second round after thrashing the Ebro 0-5 on Tuesday.