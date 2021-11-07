11/07/2021 at 10:42 CET

.

The destructive power of the blows of the boxer Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez allowed him this Saturday to become the first Mexican to achieve the unification of titles by being the new “king” of the super middleweight after beating the American by technical knockout in the eleventh round Caleb Plant.

“I am proud to make history and I dedicate it to Mexico and to all the fans that have given me their support,” he said. Alvarez just after the conclusion of the 12-round fight that was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with a packed crowd and massive support for the unified champion.

With a destructive barrage of power punches in the closing minutes of a difficult fight, the 31-year-old Álvarez added another achievement to his overflowing list of boxing successes, which this time also left him with a super-million dollar purse of 40 million. $ 10 guaranteed for Plant.

The pound-for-pound Mexican superstar is the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world with all four major titles in his possession.

Alvarez became the first 168-pound four-belt world champion in boxing history and left his mark at 57-1-2, 39 KOs, after adding the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title that was held from Plant, 29 years old.

The Mexican champion joined the title to those he already held from the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA) and the World Organization (WBO) and did so thanks to a constant tactical performance that culminated in a demonstration of his boasted power to finish at Plant previously undefeated (21-1, 12 KOs).

“It means a lot to me, to the history of Mexico, to be an undisputed champion,” Alvarez stressed. “My respect for Caleb Plant. He is a very difficult fighter with a lot of skill. “

Alvarez highlighted the attitude of Plant of wanting to continue in the fight despite the punishment he had received and recognized that this makes him great as a professional and a boxer.

“We are men in the end. I wanted to continue. We had a great fight today, ‘” he said. Alvarez, who had dominated the first six rounds, then gave up the next three, but in the tenth he emerged again with his best boxing and punching power that ultimately defined his historic triumph.

Plant, who got the best bag of his career, was taken to the University of Nevada Las Vegas Medical Center for observation, according to a spokesman for the company promoting the fight.

When the referee of the contest, Russell Mora, decided to stop him 35 minutes into the eleventh round after the second fall to the canvas that he suffered Plant, the three judges of the fight had Alvarez up on the cards with scores of 96-94, 98-92 and 97-93, respectively.

“It was making things a bit difficult for me, but my coach Eddy (Reynoso) told me: ‘Let’s stick with the game plan in the last two rounds that we have left,’ he explained Alvarez. “And in the end, I caught him. That was the way it had to end. He was already hurt and I went to kill.”

As for the future of Alvarez, the Mexican fighter said it was time to rest in order to see what the schedule may be for next year.

Meanwhile, it is not so clear where it is going Plant after the first loss of his career. Won the title with a controversial decision victory over the Venezuelan Jose Uzcategui in January 2019 and defended him three times.

The fight with Alvarez it was a qualitative leap in the competition that it had had until now. He did well at the beginning of the fight, but in the end, Alvarez He surpassed him and now he must rethink his future.