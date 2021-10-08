10/08/2021 at 11:11 AM CEST

.

The Spanish Bojan Krkic is “very grateful to football” for having given him the opportunity to play in seven countries on three continents, while enjoying the moment in his last destination, the Japanese Vissel Kobe with Andrés Iniesta, according to assures in an interview to ..

Bojan, at 31 years old, a football globetrotter, last summer undertook a new professional adventure in the Japanese league team where, in addition to Iniesta the also ex-barcelonista plays Sergi Samper, and in which he retired David Villa last year.

It was precisely Iniesta and ‘El Guaje’ who respectively advised and inspired him to make the leap to the Far East, after having previously passed through clubs such as Roma, Milan, Ajax, Mainz 05 and, as a previous destination to Japan, the CF Montreal of the North American MLS.

“The club already knew I wanted to come, it was a place that I really wanted for various reasons, and the fact that Andrés, with whom I shared a dressing room and whom I know well, was here, has been a great help,” explains Bojan about how His signing for Vissel, announced last August, was forged.

The forward claims to have been very well received at the Japanese club despite being “a very different place”, thanks above all to the “day-to-day” support of his teammates and club staff of the same nationality. .

“When ‘El Guaje’ signed here, I said to myself: I admire him for being able to play in Europe, the United States and Japan, because when you finish your career, you can look back and say: this is what football has given me‘”, recalls Bojan about the signing of Villa by Vissel in 2018.

The Catalan striker of Serbian descent feels “happy, proud and lucky” to be in that situation, and having had a career in which he accumulates professional and personal experiences in multiple destinations.

“In all the places I have been there have been difficult moments and very good moments,” says Bojan, who try to apply the Japanese concept of “ichi-go ichi-e”, which could be translated as “a life, an encounter” or “only once in a lifetime”.

“Even in the year of Alavés, which was a sporting year in which I did not participate much, I had the opportunity to discover a fantastic city, make friends …”, says the footballer about what was his last step in the Spanish league , in the 2017-18 season.

“I have lived all these moments and I have looked for the way to be well and to continue progressing as a person, to always look for solutions, not to get caught in the failure, at the wrong moment… “, says the footballer, who made his debut with Barça just turned 17 and breaking Leo Messi’s precocious record.

“Athletes are human, we are not strangers to all kinds of feelings and emotions,” recalls Bojan, who also shows “all his support” to athletes who have had difficulty dealing with pressure, whether they decide to make it public or not. no.

“All of them are brave people, who face their fears, as we all have them, and I do not think that it is necessary to give importance beyond a reality that we live,” he says.

The forward scored his first goal for Vissel last day 2, in a 5-1 win for his team over Urawa Reds, thus extending his scoring account across three continents. He also has to his credit the record of having scored in major leagues such as the Spanish, the Italian, the English, the German and the Dutch.

At the age of 31, he says he is “well physically and well at the level of ambition”, as well as “enjoying and looking forward to joining the team.”

Vissel are in third place in the J-League with seven games to go in the competition, so they are on track to qualify for the Asian Champions League.

“It is a project that comes from winning two titles, has been working well and competing well,” says Bojan, who highlights the “level of intensity” that prevails in all matches and the technical quality of the local players in the Japanese league.

Looking ahead to next season, he points out that the goal is to “maintain ambition and make Vissel bigger”, with an eye on the title of the Asian “Champions”, the great goal that the club’s owner, the billionaire businessman Hiroshi Mikitani, set for himself when he surprised the world with the signing of Iniesta in 2018.