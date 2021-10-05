10/05/2021 at 11:25 PM CEST

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesús assured this Tuesday that he is “very happy to have the confidence“From the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, and the coach of his country, Tite, who he said are two very different coaches who cannot be compared.

“I am happy to have the confidence of Guardiola and Tite. They are two great coaches, there is no way to compare them. One works in a club and the other in the national team, it’s different“, said the attacker in a virtual press conference in Bogotá, where Canarinha prepares Thursday’s game against Venezuela in Caracas.

The 24-year-old player appreciated the moment he lives in the British team, where lately he has raised his level playing as a winger and not as a center forward, a position in which he made himself known at Palmeiras.

Gabriel Jesús stressed that he is “playing happier, closer to the edges on the right” and stressed that the ‘Citizens’ play a very different football from that of the Brazilian team.

“I always try to do my best to help the national team in the best way when I’m here and the City when I’m there.. I hope that my numbers with the national team will grow again, it is my wish to help more and more, just as I did when I was called up the first few times, “he said.

Gabriel Jesús was one of the Brazilian players who could not travel to South America for the triple round of World Cup qualifiers in September due to the restrictions of the British Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something that he described as “a difficult moment” for both the footballers and the coaching staff.

“Unfortunately it was not in our hands to be able to come or not. We had the quarantine situation and yes, we were upset because being in the national team is something we dream of as children and, until today, I see the calls and I am happy. It was a shock not being able to be with the national team, “he said.

The Manchester City forward also referred to the pressure on Tite and stressed that it is not easy “to command a Brazilian team, both in the call and to play.”

“Sometimes it is played very well and we don’t end up winning. And sometimes you don’t play that well and we win. We have to see what is best. Obviously playing and winning is very good, but sometimes it doesn’t happen that way and winning is what matters most. The selection has been breaking records, “he reflected.