12/29/2021

Act. At 13:15 CET

Marc del rio

Ronaldinho continues to enjoy football, being happy, and acclaimed wherever he goes. A few weeks ago, the Brazilian traveled to Paris to live a game in the Parc des Princes, a stadium, the one of the PSG, that gave you a big cheer in the run-up to the meeting.

‘Ronnie’ met up with former rivals like Sergio Ramos, but also with Leo Messi, his “heir” at Barça, both on the throne and the mythical ’10’. The displays of affection between both players were seen once again, showing that the relationship between the two footballers remains perfect.

Ronaldinho: “I am happy to see him at PSG, a club that occupies an important place in my heart”

Perhaps something that has not sat so well in Barca, were the words that Ronaldinho had before the Parisian club media about his friend Leo and the fact that last summer he had changed of scenery, leaving Barcelona to land in the French capital. “I am very happy to see him at PSG, a club that occupies an important place in my heart”, expressed a Ronaldinho who lived two seasons in the French team before arriving at the Camp Nou.

“I thought Messi was going to end his career at Barça, it was a pleasant surprise for me”

Messi’s departure from Barça was a movement that caught the Brazilian by surprise: “I didn’t expect it to happen, he was counting on Messi going to end his career in Barcelona. It was a surprise, but a pleasant surprise for me “, Ronaldinho confessed.

“Not only is he good on the field, he is an extraordinary person”

Also, ‘Ronnie’ also talked about the Human value of the Argentine star, with whom he coincided in Barcelona for four seasons: “He is a very good person, He reminds me in many ways of me, when we see a camera we are somewhat shy, but he is a great guy, a great father and a great friend. Not only is he good on the field, he is an extraordinary person “, concluded.