DAZN, The global sports streaming platform, offers this Friday, December 3, an exciting boxing evening that will take place in Bilbao, in the incomparable setting of Bilbao Arena. In the press conference prior to the appointment, the great protagonist has been the Basque boxer Kerman Lejarraga (33-2), who will put his European super welterweight champion belt at stake in his hometown against the British Jack flatley (17-1-1), who comes with only one defeat in their history. “I am very motivated, I really want to fight at home. In the end, he and I are up there, my friends and my people will cheer me on and, whatever the result, I am going to celebrate with them later ”, Kerman analyzed in the appearance before the media.

This is how Kerman Lejarraga trains



Video

Kerman Lejarraga defends the European super welterweight title this Saturday in Bilbao against British Jack Flatley. Lejarraga is training conscientiously in order to retain this continental title.

The Bilbao Kerman ‘Revolver’ Lejarraga (33-2, 25 KOs) He returns to his hometown in style. The Spanish boxer claimed the title of European champion of his weight in Barcelona against Dylan charrat and now it’s time to put your continental scepter on the line against the former English champion Jack ‘Quiet Storm’ Flatley (17-1, 4KOs). “The fight was in September, I rested for a week and started training. Whatever the result on Friday, on Monday I will train again ”, explains the Basque boxer, who stands out from his rival that“ he is a warrior, very strong, he goes to war. Whatever your plan, we have trained and are ready for whatever comes. ” For his part, Flatley acknowledges that it will be a complicated fight because he has to fight in enemy territory: “I am delighted that there will be many fans, it is a great event, but I see it as an opportunity. Every boxer, in his career, has to go to his rival’s house on some occasion to find his belt and that motivates me even more. It is the greatest opportunity of my life ”.

Two candidates for a national title

Damian Biacho (11-0, 2 KOs) will face Guillermo Rivero (8-0-1, 1 KO) for the Spanish super middleweight title. “I think that Rivero is a rival who fights well at three distances, who can do any type of fight,” says Biacho about his opponent, who also expects a difficult fight: “Damien is a great boxer, a priori, better than me. . I can’t find any weakness in him, but this is boxing, it’s a lot of rounds and you never know. I hope that the Bilbao Arena let it be a ‘candy box’, let it fill up, let it have a great atmosphere and make it a great night ”.

For its part, the Spanish lightweight Samuel Carmona (5-0, 3 KOs) fight again in 2021 after a unanimous decision win against the Nicaraguan Joel Sánchez andn July of this year. While, Campbell hatton returns to the ring after his victory over Sonny martinez in the evening in which they shared a poster with Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, and Jonathan Alonso (20-1, 7 KOs) will seek to achieve his third victory after suffering his first professional loss in 2019, from which he is fully recovered: “I am getting better and better, returning to my Jonathan from before, after the pandemic. The preparation has been good. Thanks to Matchroom and DAZN, who give us the visibility that Spanish boxing needs so much, it is a springboard to aspire to bigger fights ”, explained Alonso.

