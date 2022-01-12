01/12/2022 at 12:29 CET

The Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) is ready in 2022 to “earn less to be able to get bigger races” and in the coming season it aims to win a victory in some “monument” of cycling and to get the green jersey of the Tour de France.

“I have the desire and the ambition to win a monument this year,” he declared in an interview broadcast this Wednesday by the Belgian public radio television RTBF. Van aert, 27 and winner in 2021 of thirteen road victories in 2020, including three colossal stages on the Tour.

“In 2021 I won many great races, but in cycling monuments, I always missed something, it was played in the details. I am ready to win less, in quantity, in 2022 to be able to get bigger races, said the teammate. from Slovenian Cousin roglic, who this season will be co-leader of the team in the Tour together with the Danish Jonas vingegaard.

In the Gallic round, where in the last edition he took the Mont-Ventoux mountain stage, the Saint-Emilion time trial and the final sprint on the Champs-Élysées, Van aert This year he wants to finish with the green jersey that rewards consistency and that the British won last year Mark cavendish.

“I don’t know what is better and how to do it better in the Tour de France. Maybe winning the green jersey? I don’t know if it is better than my three stage victories in 2021,” said the Flemish Belgian, who acknowledged that one of his ” Big ambitions for the summer “is” to be on the Tour and to be able to do something there. “

“In 2020 I dedicated myself 100% to Primoz Roglic, in 2021 he had the goal of the Olympic Games that came after the Tour. 2022 is now a good year, the time has come to try to win that green jersey “, concluded the cyclist, a silver medalist on the road at the Tokyo Olympic Games and a specialist also in cyclo-cross, with world champion titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.