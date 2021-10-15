Jon rahm will dispute his second Ryder cup, the biennial test between United States and Europe that is played this week in the tour of Whistling Straits, on the shores of Lake Michigan. And it will as solid number one in the world ranking and having already released his locker Grand slams with the Open USA from Torrey Pines last June.

Rahm, 26, in addition to winning his first major, also contracted Covid-19 on two occasions, forcing him to withdraw from the June Memorial, when he was leading the tournament, and from the Tokyo Olympics. Rahm said he felt like he had gone through two years of experiences in the five and a half months since he became a father before the Masters in April.

“So much has happened since then. The good times, the great experiences, the happiness far outweighs the setbacks, and that’s all I can say for this year. Winning the Ryder Cup would be a very nice ending to what has been a wonderful year. That victory in France creates a bond that is unforgettable and it would be a very good feeling to be able to do it on my first try in my case on American soil, too. It’s something we always want to add: to win a Ryder Cup, especially on American soil. “Rahm told the accredited Kohler media.

With his victory at the US Open, Rahm joined Seve Ballesteros, Txema Olazábal and Sergio García in the elite group of Spanish Grand Slam champions. “When you are born in Spain, the Ryder Cup is something special. I don’t know exactly the time, but it has been on my radar for many years. There is a lot of legacy in this event between Seve and Ollie, especially because of the amount of points in Ryder that they joined together. It is a lot of history to live up to, I am not going to lie. There are many expectations that are created when you are Spanish, “he added.

The Biscayan also assured that “the first difference is that I am not a rookie. It’s my second Ryder and I know what the dynamics of the week are going to be more or less, what commitments we have and what commitments we don’t have. Let’s say that I have learned to manage my time and organize myself better ”. He said it this Thursday a few hours before the opening ceremony and knowing if he would play in the morning session of foursomes this Friday.

“At first Ryder didn’t know how many commitments we were going to have. And then at Le Golf National in Paris it was my first year and I was number three in the world. In this, which is my second and comes relatively early, I am number one in the world and I have won a ‘big’ ”, added the US Open champion.

Rahm secured his place months ago for this edition of the Ryder, delayed from 2020 to 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. “As a person there is a lot of difference, I have learned a lot and I have grown a lot. I look a little more prepared, a little less intimidated and eager at the same time. It is a very beautiful and unique week, ”said the Basque, who is accompanied by his family (by the way, living more than an hour from the field).

Rahm has shared a good part of the practice days with Sergio garcia, one of the most veteran of the European team, with ten participations in the Ryder and although the last word is held by captain Padraig Harrington, everything seems to indicate that Jon and Sergio will form a couple in one of the doubles matches on Friday and Saturday.

“Sergio and I are two players who never give up and we will fight every blow”

Jon rahm

“The strongest point is the claw and the Spanish connection. We are two players who never give up and we are going to fight every hit. We have a certain imagination on the field, which in match play is difficult to beat, especially on a good day, ”commented Rahm. If they played together, they would be the fourth Spanish couple from Castellón, who made a duet with Txema Olazábal in 2006 (KClub), Miguel Ángel Jiménez in 2008 (Valhalla) and with Rafa Cabrera in 2016 (Hazeltine).

“A strong point of Sergio is that from tee to green he is a robot and not one fails. So I delighted. We are two very good players in that aspect, that in a field like this and in these conditions (watch out for the wind and how long it is) we can be very difficult to beat ”, added Jon. Harrington could join them in alternate-hitting games in the morning sessions on Friday and Saturday.

“I think our strongest point is that determination and that determination that makes us a bit unique. As we would say in Spain, a bit of a bad host ”, concluded the world number one with a laugh, who hopes to end a great year by repeating the victory of the European team in Paris in 2018.