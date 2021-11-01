11/01/2021 at 07:01 CET

Lluís Mascaró | Albert Masnou

During the SPORT interview, Leo Messi analyzes his most immediate present, his day to day at PSG, his new life routines and his ambitions with the club that did not take a week to sign him after knowing that he could not continue in Barcelona.

-How are these first months at PSG going?

Since I arrived I felt as if I had been in the dressing room for a long time because I have many acquaintances, people who speak Spanish and make the adaptation much faster, honestly. At the sporting level, it seems that it never really starts because I have a game with the national team every month. You have not just settled in that you have to leave again and this makes things more difficult but little by little I am entering the dynamics of the club because beyond the fact that they are here for two months, there are still not many games that I played. Still getting used to things.

-What has been the worst moment and the best moment of these two months?

The bad moments were at the beginning, when everything was suddenly, coming here, spending a month and a half in the hotel and it is not easy to do it with the boys, who had already started school. We were in the center and this made the traffic unbearable. It took us an hour for school and an hour for training. The kids who couldn’t take any more of being in the hotel. This was difficult. At the same time we tried to enjoy the experience, of the city, of getting to know everything a little until we came home. This made everything better.

-What are your goals with PSG? Do you see yourself as favorites to win the Champions League?

Yes. When I came here it was one of the main reasons. As when I said in my farewell, until the last moment I am playing I am going to try to keep winning things. When I made the decision to come to PSG, it was one of the reasons for this because they have a great squad, a desire to continue growing as a club, to win the Champions League after so many years trying. For all this I decided to come here and they are also my goals.

-How is your relationship with Neymar and Mbappe? How did they welcome you?

The truth is that the entire wardrobe is spectacular. He made things very easy for me. I have had a long-standing relationship with Ney, we kept talking despite not playing together. With Kylian at the beginning it was weird because we didn’t know if he was staying or leaving. He was with his things. Luckily we are getting to know each other more, both on and off the field. We get along spectacular. There is a good and healthy group in the locker room. The truth is that very well.

-Which trident is better, Barça’s MSN or the MNM of PSG?

It can not be bought. They are different. Luis is another type of 9, with different characteristics from Mbappé. Kylian was playing the last few years outside. This one, and I don’t remember if the previous one too, is playing more than nine. Luis is more of a scorer than before, as a center forward. Kylian is more about coming to play, being powerful and killing you with spaces. The truth is that it changes the way of being of the center forward. It is difficult to compare. I was lucky to be on that Barça trident, which was wonderful and I hope that with this we can achieve the same as with the previous one.

-How do you see the French league? More physics?

It took a long time but I played few games. Three in the league and a little more. It is a more physical league, where the matches are split a lot, the back and forth game is played a lot, where there are strong and fast players. On a physical level it changes a lot. In Spain all teams try to play a lot more and it can steal your ball if you don’t press well. These are more hit-for-hit than waiting for you to hit the counter. The biggest difference is on a physical level.

-What do you do better?

I’m used to being at Barcelona all my life that we had the ball almost the whole game in all the games where we managed the rhythms and the times. Historically it was played like this in that club. Today I adapt to a new club, a new way of playing, a new league. I don’t know what will be better for me. I try to adapt quickly to what I have today to continue performing at my best and helping.

-In the Champions League he has started well with three goals in three games. Is it your big goal?

Yes. It is my great goal and that of the club. He has been betting on wanting to win the Champions League for a long time. She was very close and it is her great goal. We are one of the candidates but not the only one. Everyone talks about PSG because of the players it has, but there are other very good teams that have been working together for years and have also signed such as Manchester, City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea & mldr; There are a number of teams with the power to win the Champions League. The best does not always win because it depends on many details or circumstances. Anything can happen but if we are one of the candidates.

In the game against Leipzig suffered but ended up seeing a first explosion of Messi with PSG in the Champions League & mldr;

It is difficult, as I told you. In this competition it is very complicated. Leipzig are complicated opponents who play you hand in hand, who are very dynamic, who are physically strong, who have very good players and no matter how much the coach has changed, they have been playing in a similar way for many years. It is a difficult group that we played and we started badly and the truth is that it was important to beat City and Leipzig.

-How is your life in Paris? Very different from Barcelona?

Yes. It is different. In Castelldefels we were badly used to it. We had everything easy, close. I was going to take the children to school, I would come, I would train, I would go home to eat, I would pick up the children. Today I don’t have enough to pick up the kids at school and go to training. For time. Neither is going to look for them. Personally, I like being at home. In Barcelona he didn’t go out that much either. For the children and Antonella it has been the biggest change because they lived on the street, with friends, doing things. Little friends came home all the time. Now they are just making friends and adjusting to the city. I think it was the biggest change for them.

Painful?

Much. The truth is. It was painful last year when we had said that I was going with the burofax issue and all this. In the end they had understood, we had had a chat, more or less we had convinced them. This was all of a sudden. It had been a long time since we had told them that we were staying in Barcelona. That we were going to continue there, they had told their colleagues, friends. And then, suddenly we had to leave Barcelona and in a week we were already in another city, everything new. It was difficult for everyone.

-Do you already know Paris?

We have gone out to eat sometime, but when the children started school we started with the routine to accommodate them. Sightseeing we haven’t done yet.