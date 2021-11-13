Carmen Salinas says she is ready to go | Instagram

Recently, the famous actress Carmen Salinas has assured that she is ready for when she has to leave, as she pointed out that she can leave more than calmly, since fortunately she was able to live endless good experiences.

It has become known in the last hours that the health of the Mexican actress Carmen Salinas is extremely delicate.

And it is that after he suffered a stroke, The impersonator was hospitalized in an emergency and is in a coma, a situation that invaded the entire country with concern.

It is worth mentioning that Carmen Salinas is one of the greatest figures in Mexican cinema and television and, with more than 40 years of experience, is one of the most beloved in the entertainment world, but above all from her family.

And it is not at all a secret that Carmelita is an extremely familiar woman, both with her people by blood and with those of profession.

All her life she has dedicated herself to taking care of her children and raising her home, as well as helping everyone who comes close to her.

I have always tried to see to my family, my nephews, my grandchildren and my granddaughters. See for my brothers that I love them with all my soul. They don’t know how much I love them and how much I care about each one of them. I can say that the day God calls me to account, I can go calmly because I know that I always brought my family forward, ”Carmen Salinas expressed on her YouTube channel.

On the other hand, a day before being admitted to the hospital, Carmelita Salinas shared a photograph with the cast of ‘My fortune is loving you’, a production in which she is currently participating.

The truth is that Carmelita has always been characterized by having one of the noblest hearts on television.

Carmen, the actress’s granddaughter, explained how the events happened, as it seems on Wednesday night after watching television, Carmen Salinas went to bathe and at that moment her pressure increased, to the point of being unconscious.

This is how around 10 o’clock at night last Wednesday he entered the hospital directly to intensive care.

My grandmother had dinner, she saw her soap opera and suddenly they called us that she was taking a bath and they found her passed out, the staff who have been by her side for many years. “

The following day the news began to spread and later it was confirmed that Carmen Salinas was in a coma due to a stroke.