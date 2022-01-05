Today, Galilea Montijo, resumes driving and delivers news | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, reappeared in the Today program where he shared an exclusive, the “tapathy“It surprised all the public that follows the morning broadcast when it appeared this Wednesday, January 5.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, who was born on June 5, 1973 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, has faced various controversies, including his supposed departure from Hoy’s morning.

Galilea Montijo, who is a member of the production of the show “The stars“For just over 14 years he would have remained with several absences that gave rise to various speculations in which it was almost taken for granted” he would go off the air. ”

Today, Galilea Montijo, resumes driving and gives news. Photo: Instagram Capture

However, finally this Wednesday, January 5, the “collaborator of variety and reality shows” put an end to the rumors after appearing in the morning in which she also appeared with a butterfly on her nose followed by great news.

I can’t believe, let’s give the note where Paul, Paul Stanley gave the ring, “Gali” is heard saying through a recent video.

The “model“From magazines such as” H men “, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, shared a video from her Instagram account, where the” celebrity of social networks “accumulates 9.5 million subscribers.

The acclaimed “girl tv“He brought the camera closer to his face where the effect of a butterfly on his nose is clearly appreciated, this while he addresses his faithful” galisisters “with a news story about one of his companions in the morning.

The “businesswoman“and owner of Latingal Boutique, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who wears a blouse in a vibrant pink hue and her characteristic brown hair marked by curls, was happy at the news and also showed more images of the great moment.

In the photos that can be seen from his Instagram stories, the driver Paul Stanley can be seen on his knees as a sign of a marriage proposal.

Subsequently, the “TV actress“, who appeared in productions like” El Premio Mayor “,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “,” The Hidden Truth “, etc., dedicated another message to the happy couple.

I am so happy for you, I love you @paulstanleyd @joelybernat, reads the text that accompanies the romantic image.

“Galilea is not leaving Today”

After the various controversies that pointed out that the “television presenter” in programs such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes” and many others, would say goodbye to the broadcast, the Hoy producer recently came out to clarify once and for all these versions.

Andrea Rodríguez Doria confirmed in the program “Todo para la mujer” that there would be a series of changes in the broadcast, however, this does not involve its drivers.

“The seven presenters will remain in Hoy, including Martha Galilea Montijo Torres,” would assure the sister of the remembered director, Magda Rodríguez.