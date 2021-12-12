12/12/2021 at 21:24 CET

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), who finished eighth the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday, the last of the Formula One World Championship, declared at the Yas Marina circuit that he congratulates the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), whom he considers “a deserved champion”

“It was a fun race tonight and seeing the championship fight being decided last of the season was exciting,” he said. Alonso, 40, who after two out of it returned to F1 this season and finished tenth in the World Cup, with 81 points, completing his best season in the premier class since 2014.

“As far as our career is concerned, we started with the hard tires and we did well to benefit from the safety car this time,” commented the brilliant Asturian driver, owner of the 32 victories that Spain has throughout its history. in Formula One; And that three weeks ago he signed, finishing third in Qatar, his 98th podium in the premier class, seven years after having climbed to the previous one: in 2014 and in Hungary.

“I enjoyed the battles we had with the Alpha Tauri and scoring both for the team is a good result for Alpine,” he said. Ferdinand this Sunday at the circuit of the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“We weren’t that competitive this weekend, but we ran another strong race, so I think this is to the credit of the team,” he said.

“Now we have to reset ourselves for next year and make sure we have a good winter before 2022,” he said to the Asturian star. “I would also like to congratulate Max verstappen for winning the title, “he added.

“It was only a matter of time before he won the trophy and, although there was some fortune in the incidents today, I think he is a deserved champion,” he opined Alonso this Sunday in Abu Dhabi.