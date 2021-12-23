Jason Williams was cool. It was the best conclusion that could be drawn from one of the players who has occupied the most highlights in recent times. Cheerful and fun, as well as controversial, Williams went through the Kings, went down to hell in Memphis and won the ring in the Heat. Ambiguous, ambivalent, questioned and applauded, he had a tremendous connection with the Sacramento crowd, inversely proportional to the one he had with his coach, Rick Adelman. And he stopped being so creative in the Grizzlies, where he did give the assist that ended with the first basket of Pau Gasol’s NBA career. A career also marked by his violation of anti-drug policy and, of course, The 2006 ring, when Pat Riley made one of the biggest ego conglomerations in NBA history triumph.

One of his high points, and also one of the high points of his career, took place at the 2000 All-Star Rookie Challenge in Oakland, when he did that action so that the ball was received by Raef LaFrentz, who failed to score. . After the match, he was 20 minutes late for the post-match press conference, and reluctantly answered the journalists’ questions. He even went so far as to say, when asked by a journalist about the incredible elbow pass he had given, that “I had given this pass so that no one will ask me to do it again.” This passive character provoked the anger of Adelman, who prompted his transfer to become con the sobriety and accuracy of Mike Bibby, with whom the Kings brushed, without luck, the ring.

Now, Jason Williams has attended the NBA Fan Club to answer the questions of the fans and has reviewed his career in the best league in the world, talking about Pau Gasol, his pass through the elbow or the evolution of basketball. “Nor was I aware that I was the first player to give Pau Gasol the first assist until I saw him on social media a month ago. I could not imagine the career he has developed in the league and of course I hope he can soon be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. “In 2011 he briefly returned to the Grizzlies, his last stage in the NBA, and there he met Marc.” It was an honor and a pleasure to play with the Gasol brothers, they are both great players. Pau Gasol is one of the best players I have played with, surely being one of the 5 best. Playing with both made my base work much easier, two players with so much talent playing and understanding basketball in the right way and wanting to listen and learn ”.

“If you ask my parents they will surely say that I did something crazier. But surely that pass is the craziest I’ve ever made in a game. ” What’s more, The legendary base also left some clues as to which player sees the most similar to his play style, “I think there is no one and I am not saying it to sound like someone important. I believe that basketball has changed, the guards have to score more in their team to be successful, that’s why they don’t look at the pass so much. Today’s point guards want to shoot and they want to score. If I had to pick a player today … I would say LaMelo Ball has the creativity and imagination, I see something of me in him. But, he is undoubtedly a better scorer than I was, he will end up being a better player than I was and he really is one of the players that I enjoy watching him play, “continued the former point guard.

Williams has also talked about the differences between today’s basketball and yesterday’s. “I like how it is played nowadays, I like that there is scoring. Basketball is totally different from when I played. The more triples you score, the more points you score and it’s the fastest way to score points on the court. In my day we had players who posted like Shaq or Webber, and they slowed down. Today you have to score a lot for your team to win but for me it would be difficult to play now because I wasn’t looking to score like the point guards do now. I’m happy to play when I did because my job was easier than it would be now.

Regarding the news of the North American competition, the point guard also had some words of praise about the growing number of European players in the league, “Vlade Divac or Peja Stojakovic paved the way so that young Europeans could play in the NBA and let them know that it is possible to come and play. More and more European basketball is getting closer to that of the United States, although the physical and the talent continues to be superior ”, he sentenced.