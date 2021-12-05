12/05/2021 at 23:39 CET

English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) declared this Sunday in Jeddah, about the controversial incident that he starred in with Max Verstappen (Red Bull) -with which he will arrive tied on points (369.5) to the last race of the year, next Sunday, in Abu Dhabi – that he “did not” understand “why” the Dutchman “suddenly stopped and then started shooting again”.

Hamilton, 36 years old, twelve more than his rival for the title, who on Saturday had raised his own historical record of ‘poles’ in F1 to 103 did the same this Sunday with his record of victories (also 103), after signing, in the chaotic, crazy and controversial event in Jeddah, his eighth win of the year; which equaled it to points with ‘Mad max‘, which remains the leader, however, because it has one more victory (9) than the British star. However, Sir Lewis – knighted by Queen Elizabeth after equaling all seven German titles last year Michael Schumacher– He could not explain if this Sunday’s victory had been the “most complicated” of his career.

“I don’t know. I’ve been competing for a long time; but it’s clear this one has been incredibly hard“commented the spectacular and eccentric Stevenage champion, who won his first World Cup in 2008, with McLaren; and who won the other six during the past seven seasons with his current team.” I have tried to be as sensible and tough as I could be. out there “commented the captain of Mercedes after winning in Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea.” Thanks to my experience I have managed to stay on track; and I have tried to be clean to the endl “, said the English star this Sunday in Arabia.

“As a team we have faced all kinds of obstacles in this second part of the season, and I am very proud of everyone on this team, as well as very grateful,” he said.

About the most controversial action of all that took place this Sunday, Hamilton declared: “I did not understand why all of a sudden (Verstappen) slammed on the brakes. I hit him from behind and then he pulled again.” “I do not know. I did not understand what was happening. Then they explained to me that he had to let me pass, but he has not let me,” said the Stevenage.

“The championship is yet to be decided, in the last race. They (for the Red Bulls) have a very good pace, they have been very fast all weekend; and it is very difficult to overtake here,” he said. “But we have done an incredible job with what we have, tremendous. Valtteri (Bottas) has done a great job, scoring very important points for us,” said Hamilton in reference to his Finnish teammate, who finished third this Sunday; and along with which he took an important step in his quest to achieve an eighth Constructors’ World Championship in a row for Mercedes.

“The track is great, although it is very difficult for pilotary very demanding physically, too, “he said. Hamilton. “Now we have to go for the next one,” said the Englishman, who is aiming at Yas Marina for an unprecedented eighth world title.