The Spanish Jon rahm, number one in the world, assured that his second day of competition in the Spanish Open this Friday was “worse” than the first, but he was “happy” with his game.

Jon Rahm concluded the second day of the Spanish Open that takes place in the Villa de Madrid Country Club with 67 strokes (-4) and is second in the classification led by the Dutch Wil Besseling.

“I am not going to pretend to win everything every day, but it is true that today there were faster lanes than yesterday and it has been noticed. In general I am playing very well and achieving this result in two days is very positive,” said Rahm in the mixed zone of the Madrid enclosure.

“I didn’t have my best ‘feeling’ on the field, but it was a good lap. It frustrates you a bit to have birdie options and not take advantage of them, but this is golf, we are not going to pretend that he is going to score every day, ”said Rahm

The golfer from Barrika He gave his opinion on the design of the Club de Campo course and declared that it is a “very nice circuit to play”, although he admitted that “there are holes that cannot be lengthened and perhaps sometimes they fall a little short” for the pitches.

Rahm was once again the center of all the eyes of the Spanish fans for the second day in a row, who follow every step he takes for the Country Club.

“I prefer to compete with the public in favor, but sometimes I abstract myself to be able to concentrate better,” said the Basque golfer, who assured that the comebacks that occurred on the second day were because the course was “more technical.”

Jon Rahm is the main attraction of the public at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Jon said he was “delighted with the public” that is filling the facilities of the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid every day to see him, but asked that “please keep your mobile silent” when the players are competing.

Rahm is the main star of the Spanish Golf Open, which he has reached as the leader of the international ranking and with the aim of equaling those obtained by Seve Ballesteros with three victories.

“There are a lot of people and that is why I would say please put the phone on silent because every time you are going to launch there are several calls and the messages are constantly ringing. They are things that happen but there are times when it off-center a bit,” said Rahm, in the mixed zone of the Country Club.

“It is a very good thing that there are so many people, it is a source of pride, and as a player it is easier to blame someone other than me, but it is to take away the guilt and frustration for some things. Still I love playing with this audience, I value it very much and they make me feel very good, “he confessed.

“I am aware that people do not realize it and want to take photos and videos all the time to remember the moment or put it on Instagram. I know they want to see me play well but I’m not used to this,” he concluded.