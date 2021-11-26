Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City – 39% has just hit movie theaters and video game fans can now enjoy it. While the reviews are proving to be quite mixed, Capcom title experts are sure to be drawn to her and her promises. One of the most repeated complaints of the film is the lack of resemblance of some of the actors chosen with respect to the characters in the games. Johannes Roberts, director of the film, has a few words for all of them.

Welcome to Raccoon City adapts the first and second games in the series developed by Capcom in the late 1990s, a zombie apocalypse adventure in which the heroes only stand out for their great will to stay alive. The protagonists do not have great powers or important advantages with respect to the enemies, only some weapons and ammunition quite limited, facts that complicate the campaigns but that fill the trip with emotion; not for nothing stand out in the genre of survival horror.

The characters of resident Evil They are very engraved in the hearts of the public, we know their faces and personalities very well, however, Welcome to Raccoon City It features some protagonists who do not resemble the original versions and that was initially a cause for concern for the fans and even for the actors. Johannes Roberts share the experience:

Some look like the characters. Kaya, Robbie, and Tom look like their game counterparts, but you know, Avan doesn’t look like Leon, Hannah desperately doesn’t look like Jill. […] But I told them: ‘The world that I am creating with the police station and the mansion and the orphanage, is a world that is taken out of the game, but you will have to be your thing, you come from games and you are those characters , but they’re going to have to imbue those characters with more than the games. Otherwise they just have the games on the screen and then they can play the damn games too. ‘

For the director it was very important that the audience felt attracted to the cast, that is why he injected his characters with a touch of humanity: “I needed to give the audience a reason to go to the movies and that is that they will see characters that are human, with real emotions and that have the essence of the characters of the game, that are characters that really breathe. ” Among the positive aspects that critics are highlighting about the film, we have the performances, so it seems that the plan of Johannes It has worked. Here are the rest of his statements about his interests in the character of Leon and his determination to make the movie a cosplay show.

Leon was very important to me because I wanted to explore the world through him, and he was the ultimate John Carpenter type of antihero in my mind, a little chaotic, a little disheveled. For the casting, some people came dressed identical to Leon, with their hair down and everything, visually they would have been perfect. But I was like, ‘I’m not going to do anything about cosplay.’ And then Avan came in and read and he just got the humor, he’s a leading man, not a comedic relief, he had this scruffy hangover vibe, and I said, ‘I want him.’

Video game adaptations are often not successful with critics but it seems that Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City may be approved by some loyal fans. We’ll see how he does with the global collection over the next few weeks.

