12/18/2021 at 17:09 CET

Andoni Iraola, coach of the Lightning VallecanoHe was “happy” to close the year with a victory against Alavés that keeps the team in European positions, but reduced possible euphoria by ensuring that he does not look at the classification or the team position because the “important thing is the points”.

Rayo Vallecano beat Alavés and closed a year 2021 to frame after promotion to First Division and place Rayo in the top positions of the top category classification.

“30 Points is a very important figure but above all it is the consequence of the team doing things well and deserving that score. The players have merit for that, they do a very supportive job,” he said. Iraola, at a press conference.

“I am aware that the classification is circumstantial. I don’t mind being fourth, sixth or seventh now. I care about 30 points because if you fall asleep right away you go down. With 30, at the moment, it does not reach us but it is a very good figure and it is a reflection of what the team is so far. We deserved it“commented the Basque coach, who did not want to value his team’s work numerically.

“The notes are at the end of the season. 2021 has been spectacular and we have come a long way. We are doing well but they have to give us the note at the end of the season. We know what the goal costs. Of the twenty games that remain, I don’t think we are favorites in many. We play at home with the greats and the others are outside. If the logic is fulfilled, we will not win in January, for example, “he said.

“Those of us who know the calendar we have, we know how complex it is. I love that people have a good time but I have to see what we have,” he concluded.