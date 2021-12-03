12/04/2021 at 00:07 CET

Novak Djokovic indicated after the elimination of Serbia from the Davis Cup against Croatia (2-1) that he did not regret having tried: “I do not regret anything in life, but I draw lessons from hard times like this”. “My season ends today and I do not regret any tournament I have played. This competition means a lot to me,” he said at a press conference.

Djokovic won his singles match against Marin Cilic but lost the doubles, paired with Filip Krajinovic, against Croatians Mate Pavic and Nikola Metkic. “An individual victory is not enough. It is a cruel competition because it requires you to win every match and every set. In doubles we entered the court thinking we could do it,” said the world number one. “If the doubles decided we knew we were not favorites. They always play together. More than doubles players, you have to have a doubles team,” he said.

Djokovic did not clear the doubts about his participation in the Australian Open, where players are required to be vaccinated against covid. The Serbian has not revealed if this is his case. “It will be known soon, there is little time left,” he just said. Serbian captain Viktor Troicki, a debutant in this edition, regretted not taking advantage of the opportunity in the first match, which Dusan Lajinovic lost to Borna Gojo. “It was the crucial point. It is difficult to explain now what happened, I don’t know what to say, I have to see it again,” he said ruefully.

On the change introduced in the doubles, when Filip Krajinovic entered for Nikola Cacic, Troicki stated: “I was hoping it would work, they are two players with aggressive remains, but he did not. They are probably the ones who have played the most times together on my team. “