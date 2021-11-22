11/22/2021 at 3:12 PM CET

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, stated that he does not believe that the change of manager at Manchester United, following the dismissal this weekend of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, caused many variations in the way the English team played in the match that both teams played this Tuesday at La Cerámica.

“I have faced many times Solksjaer, I respect him and wish him the best, but the team will not change and, furthermore, they will have the best on the pitch, “added the Basque coach at a press conference prior to the penultimate match of the group stage of the first continental tournament.

Despite this, he admitted that a change of coach always provokes a reaction, but insisted that the focus will be on the players. “I hope a very good version of Manchester, although the important thing will be what we are able to do,” he continued.

“We must continue on our way after the last two good results in the Champions League, but now we play against the favorite, against whom we must endorse our good dynamics,” he continued Emery, who did not specify which players he will be able to recover for this match, although he stressed that those who are at the best level will play.

“We work to have opportunities and, if they happen, to achieve them, we must go for them with everything. The challenge is to show that we can achieve it, that we are qualified to take that further step. The team is very aware, I see it very motivated and eager, and that reassures me and gives me optimism, “he continued.

For EmeryThe key will be to defend well, to be right with the ball and solid as a team and in pressure, more than in concrete things and he stressed that there is not much difference between facing this match at home or doing it as a visitor.