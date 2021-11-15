Related news

In the era of social networks and clickbating, there are many occasions when A celebrity has been mistakenly presumed dead. This weekend it was the chef’s turn Alberto Chicote, who has come out to deny his death through social networks with obvious anger.

Thus, through Twitter and Instagram Chicote has shared a screenshot of a news published on the web 12 minutes where they consider him deceased, and he has tried to reassure his followers and his friends, so that they do not worry about such a fake new.

“It seems that the ‘people’ of ’12Minutos’ They find it very fun to play with these things and the consequences that are attached to this fake news”Complained the chef, who has been linked to television for almost a decade through different Atresmedia groups. In his writing he has also assured that “the day that I have friends who have had their hearts turned before calling me, I do not wish it to those who play with this.”

On the website in question there is scarcely a paragraph talking about Chicote’s death of a “cardiovascular arrest ” which took place while he was in a hospital admitted for coronavirus. In the text, the magazine Diez Minutos is cited as a source.

Well, it seems that the “people” of # 12Minutos find it very fun to play with these things and the consequences that are attached to these FAKE NEWS.

The day that I have friends whose hearts have turned over before calling me, I do not wish it to those who play with … pic.twitter.com/vLYjyqZlZs – Alberto Chicote (@albertochicote) November 14, 2021

It should be noted that the 12 minutes portal is not a means of communication as such, but a page that allows its users to create jokes (of doubtful taste in this case) in which they can write the text they want to share it on their social networks and thus scare or amuse other users.

Currently, Alberto Chicote remains strongly attached to television. Every week it offers a report related to the world of hospitality and certain frauds and risks through ¿Te lo vas a comer ?, which last Tuesday garnered 6.1 & 796,000 viewers in an installment dedicated to fake artisan products and homemade. Also, a few weeks ago he announced that the eighth season from Nightmare in the kitchen “It will be recorded soon” and he is also preparing a new program entitled Off the map, in which he will travel throughout Spain to discover together with a famous guest the most spectacular and little-traveled corners of our country.

