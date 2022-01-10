01/10/2022 at 18:44 CET

Joel xaubet

The Manchester United lives in a constant crisis since the start of the season, either under the orders of Solskjaer or Rangnick, the red devils They are incapable of playing quality football despite the undoubted talent of their squad. The last loss to the Wolves with a goal in ’82 was the final straw for the legend Roy Keane.

After the game, Harry Maguire, came out in defense of the squad and assured that they were ready to fight for victory. In addition, the captain added that he had conversations with all his teammates: “As a captain I have had conversations with all my teammates. I am convinced that both I and the others are ready to fight for victories. We have a great squad. “

Keane, fed up with Maguire’s statements

Maguire’s statements did not please a Keane who charged hard against the captain: “How many times have you said this? You don’t have to listen to what he says. “ Then the Irishman added that what is important is what happens on the pitch: “I will judge a player by what he does on the pitch, not because of the garbage that is released by the mouth that the dressing room is united and ready to fight. “

However, Keane still hopeful to see an acceptable version of Manchester United for the remainder of the season: “I hope United will turn on and have good performances, but it hasn’t been enough lately. “

The waters seem far from calm in Manchester, lon the arrival of Ralf Rangnick it seemed that he could change things in a team built to compete for everything and that for now he is not able to compete in anything.