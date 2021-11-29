11/29/2021

On at 22:07 CET

Leo Messi He was the main protagonist of the Ballon d’Or Gala that took place tonight in Paris. The Argentine forward won his seventh award and is still the player who has won it the most times ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won it five times.

After receiving the award, Messi He commented on the stage that “the truth is that it is incredible to be here again, two years ago I said that it was my last years that I did not know what would happen and now I have to be here again. Then they told me when it was my date. retired, the truth is that I have to be in Paris and I am very happy, excited and eager to continue fighting for new challenges. I do not know when I have left but I hope it will be a lot because I enjoy this a lot. I want to thank all my colleagues from Barça, PSG and the coaching staff of the Argentine national team. I have won it several times and had my thorn saved, and this year he was able to achieve the dream he had hoped for so much, after stumbling it finally came. What we achieved in the Cup America, this award is for that. I want to share it with my team mates, it is part of them and the year I was at Barcelona. It is a very special night for me, with my wife and children, my brothers. My parents, nephew, brother-in-law, is the first time I have to win it being in this city so now we are going to celebrate it.

Leo Messi also made reference to Lewandowski, which came in second place. “Robert is an honor to be with him, you deserve the Ballon d’Or, last year you were the best and I hope France Football can give you last season’s award, I think you should also have it at home,” he said. Messi.

About your senior year, Messi He said that “I won my biggest prize in June, since I started playing with the national team I wanted to win something with that shirt, with the country and my people. I want to enjoy it with them and dedicate it to them. It was something great what we experienced in the Copa América “. And about Luis Suarez, that it was he who gave him the award, he said that “I was surprised to see Suárez, it is something spectacular that he gave it to me, it is more special so thank you very much.”

Of your future, Messi He declared that “there are seven and the truth is that it is something extraordinary. I never imagined it. I do not think about the eighth, I want to face the new stage of my club, I am adapted and wanting to meet new objectives.