11/11/2021

On at 16:44 CET

Valentino rossi says goodbye to his incredible career in the World Cup this weekend at the Valencian Community Grand Prix. The tributes, after 26 seasons in the elite, have already begun this Thursday, when the Italian star has been able to pose with all the bikes he has ridden in the queen class throughout his career, he has signed a huge mural in his honor under the motto ‘GrazieVale’ and has given a special press conference alone and more massive than ever.

“The last race … I will try to make it ‘normal’ but it is not possible. It is a great emotion, I have seen all my bikes, it is a great feeling. Very nice. I have the bikes at home, except the Honda ones. The Yamahas are in my house. The one from 2004 is in my bedroom and I see it every morning when I wake up. But seeing them all makes you think of a great trajectory “, has begun Rossi his speech. When asked about the lack of the Honda in his collection, Valentino He explained that “I have spoken with Alberto Puig and I have asked him for a minimum of 500. It is mine, it is the one that Honda was supposed to give it to me. It never arrived and I had the site reserved. Let’s see if they change their mind” .

“From Austria when I announced my retirement I received many messages of support, especially from drivers and great rivals, and that is something very positive, fantastic. I always imagined that this press conference would come, this moment. I must say that the feeling that comes over me right now is strange, “said the ‘Doctor’.

“As of Monday things will change, I will continue to be a racing driver and I will try to enjoy myself, but my life will change when I stop being a MotoGP rider,” stressed the Italian, who also recalled that “I will be father next year and that too will be new. “

Rossi He is clear about what he feels most satisfied with after 26 seasons in the World Championship: “The most positive thing is that many people have encouraged to follow motorcycling for me. I am a kind of icon and that is very nice. MotoGP has become bigger and better known in the world. And this is what makes me most proud. It’s the best I’ve ever had in my career. “

Sunday, the day of his farewell, is 12/14/21 a date that curiously adds up to 46, his famous number: “It’s incredible, it has not been easy to convince God to do this thing. Perhaps it is a divine sign or it is a coincidence, “he joked Valentino.

The tenth crown that got away

If any ‘thorn’ remains nailed it is the defeat in 2015 , when he was about to achieve his tenth title and it could not be after Sepang’s ‘affair’ with Marc Márquez. “I have fought a lot to try to win my tenth world crown. The last title was in 2009, a lifetime ago. I would have liked to win 2015 to extend my reign and achieve a round figure, the 10 titles. The podium In Jerez 2020 it was 199 and I said to myself: Uff, what’s the last one going to be, because I wanted to reach 200. But I can’t complain about everything I’ve achieved over the years, “he said.

About they particular ‘wars’ throughout your career, Rossi He said that “rivalry in any sport and especially in MotoGP is not something that I love, but it is fantastic for exceeding your limits. I have had great rivals, I have enjoyed the first half especially because I was winning more than the second. Biaggi, Lorenzo, Stoner, Márquez … you remember all those battles as something special. “

They have pointed out that they have never seen Rossi in public and they asked him if that could happen in Valencia: “I don’t know what will happen after Sunday’s race. I hope to have a good race, reach the end, I’m sure I’ll enjoy it. I don’t usually cry, it’s my character. On special occasions I usually laugh, but I can’t anticipate what’s going to happen. I’m sad, it’s true, but the ugliest moment I have already passed, which was when I made the decision, in June. It was hard because I wanted to continue but it wasn’t the right thing to do. competitive enough and I had to announce that I was leaving it, “acknowledged Valentino, who closed the press conference by asking the photographers to immortalize him along with all the riders on the current grid.