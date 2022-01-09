Angelique Boyer talks about the new Rebelde series on Netflix

A couple of days ago the new series of Rebel It was launched on the famous Netflix platform and this has caused a great wave of comments, both good and bad, and even Angelique Boyer herself who participated in the past, gave her opinion about it.

That’s right, the beautiful actress Angelique Boyer announced on her various social networks that she has begun to see the new version of Rebelde on Netflix.

As we mentioned before, Netflix released its own version of Rebelde a few days ago, which caused all kinds of reactions on social networks and now it is Angelique Boyer, who was part of the cast of the version broadcast in 2004 by the signal of Televisa, who announced that he is already watching the first episodes of this long-awaited production.

Through her stories on the Instagram social network, the girlfriend of the actor Sebastián Rulli reacted to the emotional photograph that Estefanía Villareal shared to remember the moments she lived with her and Anahí in the recording forums of the San Ángel television station.

Yesterday I started watching Rebelde! I am very excited to see you there ”, was the emotional message that actress Angelique Boyer wrote.

The photograph shows Mía Colucci, Vico Paz Millán and Celina Ferrer, who were the group of friends in that delivery.

It should be noted that he has not yet given his position on this version, however, he made it clear that he will give all his support to his soap opera partner.

There is no doubt that the remake of the melodrama produced by Netflix has caused great fury among fans because it is a continuation of the story presented by Televisa, a fact that is demonstrated by seeing that Celina Ferrer and Pilar Gandía returned to the Elite Way School in an adult version.

However, it is important to mention that not everything has been good, since some netizens have launched harsh criticism of this new production, as they assure that they could not exceed the high expectations that it generated since it was announced, that the performance of the cast leaves much to be desired. wish and that there is a very forced inclusion.

On the other hand, Angelique Boyer was only 16 years old when she played Vico Paz Millán in the version of Rebelde produced by Pedro Damián for Televisa, which began broadcasting on October 4, 2004 and ended on June 2, 2006 after having aired a total of 440 episodes.